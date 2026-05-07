New Music Alert Miles Away from West London-based indie pop band Patience Please

Patience Please Miles Away from West London-based indie pop band Patience Please

Track Title: Miles Away Genre: Indie-Pop / Garage-Rock Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QZ5FN2677283

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patience Please are a four-piece powerhouse based in West London, crafting bold, crunching guitar music with a sharp pop sensibility, soaring vocals, emotional immediacy and arena-sized ambition.On 27th February, they released their unguarded, instinctive, guitar-led debut EP, Miles Away. The epic six-track offering is released alongside lead single of the same name via Stray Music.‘Miles Away’ captures Patience Please at the point where instinct, ambition and emotional honesty collide. Across six tracks, the West London band balance crunching, high-energy guitar anthems with moments of intimacy and vulnerability, showcasing a band unafraid to explore different sides of their sound while staying rooted in big melodies and bold hooks.It’s a collection that reflects both the adrenaline of their live shows and the more unguarded moments that happen once the amps are turned down.Lead singer Ollie Palmer said about the EP: “This collection of songs feels like a snapshot of exactly who we are right now. There are big, loud moments rooted in honest songwriting, full of energy and catchy hooks. But there are also intimate moments where you really hear what we’re feeling underneath it all. We’re so excited to finally share it with the world.”He continued to talk about lead single ‘Miles Away’: “This single is all about the excitement and gamesmanship of meeting someone new on a night out and figuring out how to play the cards you’ve got. It’s a high-energy track that really lifts off in the chorus, with bouncy verses and a playful guitar solo. This one has always been a fan favourite live, so it felt right song to lead our debut EP with.”Fronted by Ollie Palmer on vocals and guitar, with Arthur Marriott on lead guitar, Tommy Lane on drums, and Tilly Cripwell, who recently completed the lineup on bass, the quartet continues to bond over loud rehearsals, turned-up amps, and an unshakeable belief in the songs they are creating.After forming, the band threw themselves into live performance, cutting their teeth at venues across London. What began with audiences made up of friends quickly grew as word of their music spread, leading to sell-out shows at venues including The Troubadour, Dingwalls 2 in Camden, The Star of Shoreditch, and a series of more intimate gigs around the city. These performances have cemented their reputation for anthemic, high-energy live shows and a strong connection with audiences.Support for the band continues to gather pace, having released just four singles to date, including ‘Madalaine’, ‘Wasting Time’, ‘Miracle’ and ‘Pretend’. Their music has amassed over 40,000 organic streams on Spotify alone and garnered support from a selection of widely followed indie music blogs, as well as radio airplay from the likes of BBC Introducing and Radio 2.Adding further momentum, Patience Please have recently made it through to the quarter-finals of the Isle of Wight Festival’s New Blood competition, where they will compete through a series of live performances for a coveted slot on the Sky Presents stage at the Isle of Wight Festival 2026.With an extensive 2026 tour already taking shape, fans can look forward to experiencing Patience Please’s powerful live energy and connection with audiences across the UK, firmly embedding the band on the British indie music scene.Contact Patience Please at moses@stray.music and please mention Radio Pluggers

“MILES AWAY”- Patience Please

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