Motorcycle Accident Claims Continue to Rise During Peak Summer Travel Season
Summer travel and increased road activity contribute to higher motorcycle accident injury claims across the United States.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists remain significantly more vulnerable to serious injury in collisions compared to passenger vehicle occupants. Safety experts point to factors such as reduced visibility, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving as contributing causes in many motorcycle crashes.
“Summer consistently brings an increase in motorcycle traffic and accident-related injury claims,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Unfortunately, even relatively minor crashes can result in severe physical and financial consequences for riders.”
Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents
Traffic safety studies and law enforcement reports frequently identify several factors involved in motorcycle collisions, including:
Drivers failing to yield while turning
Distracted driving
Unsafe lane changes
Speeding
Poor road conditions
Driving under the influence
Intersections and congested urban roadways remain common locations for serious motorcycle crashes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that motorcycle-related injuries contribute substantially to emergency room visits and hospitalization costs each year.
Injuries Often Associated with Motorcycle Crashes
Motorcyclists face a higher likelihood of serious injuries due to limited physical protection during impact. Common injuries include:
Traumatic brain injuries
Road rash and soft tissue injuries
Spinal cord damage
Broken bones and fractures
Internal injuries
Recovery periods may involve surgery, rehabilitation, and extended time away from work.
“Motorcycle accident victims often face lengthy recovery periods and significant medical expenses,” Miller adds. “Many riders seek legal guidance when insurance coverage does not fully address their losses.”
Motorcycle Accident Settlement Amounts
Settlement values in motorcycle accident claims vary depending on injury severity, medical treatment, liability, and long-term impairment.
Publicly reported motorcycle injury settlements may range from:
$25,000 to $100,000 for moderate injury claims
$250,000 or more for catastrophic injuries involving surgery, permanent disability, or traumatic brain injury
Cases involving wrongful death or permanent loss of mobility may result in substantially higher compensation outcomes.
Legal Claim Assistant offers free case evaluations for individuals seeking information about motorcycle accident injury claims and potential compensation options.
Summer Safety Awareness
Traffic safety organizations encourage both drivers and riders to exercise increased caution during peak riding season. Recommended safety measures include:
Wearing DOT-approved helmets
Maintaining safe following distances
Avoiding distracted driving
Checking blind spots carefully before lane changes
Awareness from all road users remains an important factor in reducing motorcycle crash rates.
About Legal Claim Assistant
Legal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform connecting accident victims with experienced law firms across the United States. The organization provides informational resources and free case evaluations related to personal injury and accident claims.
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