Motorcycle Accident Claims Continue to Rise During Peak Summer Travel Season

Summer travel and increased road activity contribute to higher motorcycle accident injury claims across the United States.

Motorcycle accidents often result in serious injuries that affect victims long after the crash.” — Sarah Miller, Legal specialist at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant is highlighting the seasonal increase in motorcycle accident injury claims as summer travel activity intensifies across the United States. Transportation safety agencies continue to report elevated crash risks during warmer months, when more motorcycles are on the road and traffic volumes increase.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists remain significantly more vulnerable to serious injury in collisions compared to passenger vehicle occupants. Safety experts point to factors such as reduced visibility, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving as contributing causes in many motorcycle crashes.“Summer consistently brings an increase in motorcycle traffic and accident-related injury claims,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Unfortunately, even relatively minor crashes can result in severe physical and financial consequences for riders.”Common Causes of Motorcycle AccidentsTraffic safety studies and law enforcement reports frequently identify several factors involved in motorcycle collisions, including:Drivers failing to yield while turningDistracted drivingUnsafe lane changesSpeedingPoor road conditionsDriving under the influenceIntersections and congested urban roadways remain common locations for serious motorcycle crashes.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that motorcycle-related injuries contribute substantially to emergency room visits and hospitalization costs each year.Injuries Often Associated with Motorcycle CrashesMotorcyclists face a higher likelihood of serious injuries due to limited physical protection during impact. Common injuries include:Traumatic brain injuriesRoad rash and soft tissue injuriesSpinal cord damageBroken bones and fracturesInternal injuriesRecovery periods may involve surgery, rehabilitation, and extended time away from work.“Motorcycle accident victims often face lengthy recovery periods and significant medical expenses,” Miller adds. “Many riders seek legal guidance when insurance coverage does not fully address their losses.”Motorcycle Accident Settlement AmountsSettlement values in motorcycle accident claims vary depending on injury severity, medical treatment, liability, and long-term impairment.Publicly reported motorcycle injury settlements may range from:$25,000 to $100,000 for moderate injury claims$250,000 or more for catastrophic injuries involving surgery, permanent disability, or traumatic brain injuryCases involving wrongful death or permanent loss of mobility may result in substantially higher compensation outcomes.Legal Claim Assistant offers free case evaluations for individuals seeking information about motorcycle accident injury claims and potential compensation options.Summer Safety AwarenessTraffic safety organizations encourage both drivers and riders to exercise increased caution during peak riding season. Recommended safety measures include:Wearing DOT-approved helmetsMaintaining safe following distancesAvoiding distracted drivingChecking blind spots carefully before lane changesAwareness from all road users remains an important factor in reducing motorcycle crash rates.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform connecting accident victims with experienced law firms across the United States. The organization provides informational resources and free case evaluations related to personal injury and accident claims.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistant📧 nicky@legalclaimassistant.com

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