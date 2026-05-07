Influential Women Profiles: Sharanya Sreenivasan, Senior Manager of Sales Operations at phData

PLAINFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Sales Transformation Through AI, Analytics, and Operational ExcellenceSharanya Sreenivasan is a highly accomplished sales operations and analytics leader currently serving as Senior Manager of Sales Operations at phData, based in the Greater Chicago Area. With a strong background in go-to-market (GTM) operations, sales performance reporting, and the development of AI-driven solutions, Sharanya has established herself as a strategic professional known for optimizing operational efficiency, improving organizational alignment, and driving measurable business outcomes.Throughout her career, Sharanya has developed expertise in leveraging CRM technologies, advanced analytics, and data visualization platforms to transform complex business data into actionable insights that support smarter decision-making and long-term revenue growth. Her ability to bridge operational rigor with strategic foresight has enabled teams and organizations to scale more effectively while maintaining operational stability and performance alignment.Sharanya’s educational foundation reflects her commitment to analytical excellence and continuous growth. She earned a Master of Science in Marketing Analytics from Illinois Tech Stuart School of Business, where she graduated in the top 20% of her class and was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma for academic excellence. She also holds an MBA in Finance from ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad.Over the course of her professional journey, Sharanya has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify inefficiencies, streamline workflows, and implement scalable operational solutions across multiple industries and business environments. Her accomplishments include automating healthcare dashboards that saved organizations hundreds of manual hours, as well as leading a Salesforce CRM integration workflow between Glassdoor and Indeed, enabling unified lead sharing and driving towards a 23% YoY increase in new customer acquisition. These initiatives significantly improved operational efficiency, reporting accuracy, and cross-functional collaboration.Sharanya’s work has earned recognition through multiple awards tied to analytics-driven growth initiatives and performance excellence in companies like Glassdoor and Genpact. She was also recognized as a top marketer in Google’s Immersion Program, reflecting both her strategic marketing capabilities and analytical expertise. In addition, she holds certifications including Tableau Desktop Specialist and Lean Six Sigma, underscoring her dedication to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and data-driven leadership.Beyond her technical and operational accomplishments, Sharanya is deeply committed to mentorship, collaboration, and community engagement. She currently serves as a volunteer career coach with Dress for Success Worldwide, where she supports underprivileged women in achieving greater economic independence and professional growth. Through mentorship and guidance, she helps individuals strengthen career readiness, confidence, and long-term professional opportunities.Sharanya attributes her success to an analytical mindset, adaptability, and her ability to translate complex data into meaningful, actionable insights that drive measurable improvements. She believes combining strategic thinking with operational discipline allows organizations to optimize performance while ensuring alignment across teams, priorities, and business objectives.She also credits much of her professional growth to the mentors and collaborative colleagues who helped shape her leadership philosophy and encouraged her strategic development. Sharanya believes learning from leaders who model operational excellence and data-driven strategy has been instrumental in shaping her approach to leadership, problem-solving, and organizational impact.For young women entering sales operations, analytics, and technology-driven business environments, Sharanya encourages them to trust in their analytical capabilities and actively pursue opportunities to expand their strategic influence. She believes women should embrace complexity, remain intellectually curious, and recognize the powerful role data and analytics play in driving stronger business outcomes. At the same time, she emphasizes the importance of self-advocacy, relationship-building, and cultivating strong professional networks.Sharanya sees one of the biggest challenges in sales operations and analytics today as balancing rapid organizational growth with operational stability. She believes companies must ensure their systems, processes, and data practices scale effectively alongside expanding business ambitions. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunities in the growing integration of AI and advanced analytics into operational strategy. She believes these technologies can unlock deeper insights, streamline execution, and empower teams with stronger decision-making tools in an increasingly complex business landscape.The values most important to Sharanya in both her professional and personal life are integrity, continuous learning, and data-driven decision-making. She values clarity of purpose, collaborative problem-solving, and creating environments where teams can perform at their highest potential through trust, accountability, and mutual support.Outside of her day-to-day responsibilities, Sharanya remains actively engaged with her professional community, sharing insights, supporting mentorship initiatives, and reflecting on career growth and leadership development. Through her work in analytics, operations, and mentorship, Sharanya Sreenivasan continues to make a meaningful impact by helping organizations operate more strategically while empowering individuals and teams to succeed.Learn More about Sharanya Sreenivasan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sharanya-Sreenivasan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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