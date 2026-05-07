Animal Model Market Expected to Grow to $2.97 Billion by 2030 with a 7.3% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Animal Model Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal model market has become increasingly important in scientific research, supporting advancements in medical treatments and drug development. As the demand for more effective and precise therapies rises, this market is witnessing substantial growth driven by technological innovations and expanding research activities worldwide.

Animal Model Market Size Showing Robust Growth

The animal model market size has demonstrated strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.07 billion in 2025 to $2.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the past period is largely due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for preclinical research, growth in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), advances in laboratory technology, and the expansion of academic research institutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $2.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors driving growth in this forecast period include the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in preclinical studies, the rise of precision medicine initiatives, the expansion of contract research organizations (CROs) and outsourcing activities, the development of genetically modified animal models, and a greater focus on translational research. Key trends predicted for the coming years involve innovations in animal model creation, use of genetically engineered models, high-throughput screening technologies in preclinical trials, incorporation of imaging and diagnostic tools, and growth in contract research services.

Understanding the Role of Animal Models in Research

An animal model refers to a non-human species utilized in scientific studies to gain insights into biological processes, understand disease mechanisms, and assess the safety and effectiveness of new treatments. These models are essential for advancing medical knowledge and facilitating the development of new therapies, serving as a critical bridge between basic laboratory research and clinical application in humans.

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Pharmaceutical R&D Investment as a Crucial Market Driver

One of the primary factors fueling the expansion of the animal model market is the increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. The drug discovery process requires comprehensive preclinical testing to evaluate safety, efficacy, and biological interactions before human trials can begin. Rising R&D expenditure stems from the urgent need for innovative medical treatments, the growing burden of complex diseases, and ongoing scientific progress. Animal models offer a reliable platform that closely mimics human physiology, allowing researchers to predict how new drugs might perform. For example, in November 2023, a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations indicated that pharmaceutical R&D spending rose to 50 billion in 2023, up from 47.01 billion in 2022. This increase in R&D funding is a key contributor to the growth of the animal model market.

Dominant Regional Players in the Animal Model Market

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the animal model market in 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market overview also covers other significant regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on global market trends.

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