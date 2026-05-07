Coach Ray Hendricks Launches Real L’s Podcast and Expands the Men of Tempered Strength Movement

Coach Ray Hendricks officially announces the launch of the Real L’s Podcast and the continued expansion of the Men of Tempered Strength movement, a platform dedicated to helping men build emotional mastery, resilience, leadership, and personal growth thro

Coach Ray Hendricks launches the Real L’s Podcast to help men build leadership, resilience, discipline, and emotional mastery.

Real L’s stands for real lessons. I decided to turn my mistakes, failures, and setbacks into something that could help other men grow stronger.” — Coach Ray Hendricks

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coach Ray Hendricks Launches Real L’s Podcast and Expands the Men of Tempered Strength MovementSpeaker, coach, entrepreneur, and founder of Men of Tempered Strength, Coach Ray Hendricks officially announces the launch of the Real L’s Podcast, a new platform dedicated to honest conversations surrounding leadership, emotional mastery, resilience, relationships, discipline, and personal growth.Built from real-life experiences, failures, setbacks, and lessons learned through hardship, the Real L’s Podcast was created as a space where men can grow through truth instead of pretending perfection.“Real L’s stands for real lessons,” says Hendricks. “I’ve made mistakes. I’ve experienced failure, pressure, heartbreak, bad decisions, and moments where I had to rebuild myself mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Instead of hiding those lessons, I decided to use them to help other men become stronger.”The launch of the podcast represents a major expansion of the Men of Tempered Strength movement, a growing platform focused on helping men develop emotional discipline, leadership, accountability, resilience, and legacy through practical growth and honest conversation.Under the Men of Tempered Strength LLC umbrella, Hendricks continues building multiple initiatives designed to encourage strength, self-improvement, and purpose-driven living, including:• Men of Tempered Strength — a leadership and personal development movement focused on helping men build emotional mastery and discipline• House of Tempered Strength — the official merchandise and lifestyle brand representing strength forged through pressure and purpose• Real L’s Podcast — a podcast focused on turning losses into lessons through real conversations about life, relationships, leadership, business, mental resilience, and personal growthHendricks says the mission behind the movement comes directly from his own transformation.“There was a point in my life where I realized I had two choices, continue repeating destructive patterns or forge a better version of myself. Men of Tempered Strength was born from that decision. I wanted to build the kind of community and conversations I wish existed when I was going through my hardest seasons.”While the current focus of the movement is helping men develop stronger emotional foundations and leadership skills, Hendricks also plans to expand future initiatives toward mentoring and impacting youth.“Our young men need guidance, structure, emotional intelligence, discipline, and positive leadership,” Hendricks explains. “But before expanding outward, I wanted to first build a strong foundation with the men.”The Real L’s Podcast officially launches May 15, 2026, and will be available across major streaming platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and additional podcast platforms.Listeners can expect conversations centered around:• Leadership and emotional mastery• Relationships and accountability• Personal growth and discipline• Entrepreneurship and resilience• Mental strength and self-awareness• Real-life lessons and transformationThe podcast and broader Men of Tempered Strength movement continue to position Coach Ray Hendricks as a rising voice in modern masculinity, emotional intelligence, leadership, and personal development.For media inquiries, interviews, speaking opportunities, partnerships, or podcast appearances, visit:[www.menoftemperedstrength.com]( http://www.menoftemperedstrength.com About Coach Ray HendricksCoach Ray Hendricks is a speaker, coach, entrepreneur, and founder of Men of Tempered Strength, a movement focused on helping men build emotional discipline, resilience, leadership, and legacy. Through speaking engagements, digital content, podcasts, coaching, merchandise, and educational platforms, Hendricks continues inspiring men to transform pressure into purpose and pain into growth.

Real L's Podcast Promo

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