The Angina Pectoris Drugs Market is projected to grow to $17.66 billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The angina pectoris drugs market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by various health and technological advancements. As this market continues to evolve, it presents promising opportunities fueled by rising disease prevalence and innovative treatment approaches. Let’s explore the current landscape, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects of this important pharmaceutical sector.

Steady Market Growth Expected Through 2026 in the Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

The angina pectoris drugs market has experienced solid expansion recently and is projected to rise from $12.88 billion in 2025 to $13.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the increasing incidence of coronary heart disease, greater awareness about angina symptoms, introduction and adoption of beta-blockers, expansion of hospital infrastructure, and more widespread use of calcium channel blockers.

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Long-Term Growth Outlook and Market Size Projections for Angina Pectoris Drugs

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $17.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors driving this forecasted growth include advancements in precision medicine, the rise of wearable cardiac monitoring devices, increased demand for combination drug therapies, heightened investment in research and development for anti-ischemic agents, and the integration of telehealth in cardiac care. Key trends shaping the market also involve personalized angina treatment, minimally invasive drug delivery methods, fixed-dose combination therapies, a growing elderly population, and expanded use of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions.

Understanding Angina Pectoris Drugs and Their Role in Treatment

Angina pectoris drugs are used to manage angina pectoris, a condition characterized by chest pain or discomfort caused when a part of the heart does not receive sufficient oxygen-rich blood. These medications alleviate chest pain associated with coronary heart disease by improving blood flow to the heart, thereby enhancing patient comfort and overall quality of life.

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The Impact of Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence on Angina Pectoris Drug Demand

The rising rates of cardiovascular diseases are a primary factor propelling the angina pectoris drug market forward. Cardiovascular conditions include a broad spectrum of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, heart failure, and stroke. Several contributors to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are an aging global population, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and the increasing rates of obesity. Angina medications like nitrates, beta-blockers, and calcium channel blockers effectively relieve symptoms caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. For instance, in January 2024, the American Heart Association reported that the age-adjusted cardiovascular disease death rate in the U.S. rose to 233.3 per 100,000 people, marking a 4.0% increase from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2023. This increasing disease burden is a key driver of demand for angina pectoris drugs.

The Role of Diabetes in Boosting Demand for Angina Pectoris Drugs

Growing rates of diabetes are also expected to significantly boost the angina pectoris drugs market. Diabetes, characterized by elevated blood glucose levels, along with hypertension (high blood pressure), are major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases such as angina pectoris. The expanding prevalence of these conditions leads to greater demand for effective angina treatments. For example, in June 2024, the UK’s National Health Service reported that in 2023, over half a million more people in England were identified as at risk for type 2 diabetes, raising the total number of individuals with pre-diabetes (non-diabetic hyperglycemia) registered with general practitioners to 3,615,330. This figure represents nearly a 20% increase from 3,065,825 in 2022, clearly indicating a rising population vulnerable to cardiovascular complications. Hence, the surge in diabetes cases is poised to drive further growth in the angina pectoris drug market.

Regional Market Overview of the Angina Pectoris Drugs Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the angina pectoris drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

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