Biodiesel Fuel Market to Reach US$ 89.3 Billion by 2033 at 7.2% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Biodiesel Fuel Market Size and Trend Analysis111

Rising renewable energy adoption and growing demand for low-emission transportation fuels are driving biodiesel fuel market growth globally.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodiesel fuel market is gaining substantial momentum as industries and governments worldwide shift toward cleaner and renewable energy alternatives. Biodiesel, produced from vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking oils, has emerged as an important substitute for conventional diesel fuel due to its lower carbon emissions and environmentally friendly properties. Rising concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, increasing fuel consumption, and stringent environmental regulations are accelerating the demand for biodiesel across transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors.

The global biodiesel fuel market size is expected to be valued at US$ 54.9 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 89.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2026 and 2033. Expanding government support for renewable fuel adoption and increasing investments in sustainable energy infrastructure are major growth drivers supporting market expansion. Transportation remains the leading application segment as commercial fleets and heavy-duty vehicles increasingly adopt biodiesel blends to reduce emissions. Europe continues to dominate the global biodiesel fuel market due to favorable renewable energy regulations, strong biofuel production capacity, and rising environmental awareness among industries and consumers.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global biodiesel fuel market is projected to grow from US$ 54.9 billion in 2026 to US$ 89.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

➤ Rising demand for renewable transportation fuels is accelerating biodiesel adoption across commercial and industrial sectors worldwide.

➤ Government mandates promoting low-carbon fuel alternatives are significantly supporting the growth of the biodiesel fuel market.

➤ Increasing environmental concerns regarding fossil fuel emissions are encouraging industries to shift toward sustainable biodiesel solutions.

➤ Europe remains the leading regional market due to strong renewable fuel policies and advanced biodiesel production infrastructure.

➤ Technological advancements in feedstock processing and fuel production are improving biodiesel quality and operational efficiency globally.

Market Segmentation

By Feedstock Type

• Vegetable Oil

o Soybean Oil

o Corn Oil

o Canola Oil

o Palm Oil

o Jatropha Curcas

o Others

• Animal Oil

o White Grease

o Tallow

o Poultry Fat

o Yellow Grease

• UCO

By Application

• Fuel

o Automobile

o Industrial

o Marine

• Power Generation

• Agriculture

By Production Process

• Alcohol Trans-Esterification

• Hydro-Heating

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America

North America represents a significant market for biodiesel fuel due to strong government support for renewable energy adoption and emission reduction initiatives. The region has witnessed increasing demand for biodiesel in commercial transportation and agricultural applications. Rising investments in renewable fuel production facilities and supportive tax incentives are contributing to market growth. The United States remains a major producer and consumer of biodiesel fuel, supported by favorable blending mandates and growing environmental awareness.

Europe

Europe dominates the global biodiesel fuel market owing to stringent environmental regulations and strong renewable energy policies. Countries across the region continue to encourage the use of biodiesel blends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation activities. The region benefits from advanced biodiesel production infrastructure and high public awareness regarding sustainable fuel alternatives. Increasing investments in renewable fuel technologies and sustainable transportation systems are expected to strengthen Europe’s market leadership during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing market for biodiesel fuel due to rising industrialization, urbanization, and increasing energy demand. Governments across the region are promoting biofuel adoption to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve environmental sustainability. Countries with strong agricultural sectors are expanding biodiesel production using locally available feedstocks. Growing transportation activities and rising investments in renewable energy projects are expected to create significant opportunities for market growth in Asia Pacific.

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Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the biodiesel fuel market is the increasing global focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy sources. Governments worldwide are implementing strict environmental regulations aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and industrial sectors. Biodiesel offers a cleaner-burning alternative to traditional diesel fuel, making it an attractive solution for achieving sustainability goals. Rising public awareness regarding environmental protection is also encouraging businesses and consumers to adopt eco-friendly fuel alternatives.

Another important factor driving market growth is the growing demand for energy security and diversification of fuel sources. Many countries are seeking to reduce dependence on imported crude oil by investing in domestic renewable fuel production. Biodiesel production from agricultural feedstocks and waste oils provides an effective way to strengthen local energy supply chains. Technological advancements in biodiesel processing and feedstock optimization are further improving production efficiency and supporting wider market adoption across multiple industries.

Market Opportunities

The biodiesel fuel market presents significant opportunities as industries increasingly prioritize sustainable energy solutions and low-emission operations. Expanding investments in renewable fuel infrastructure and advanced biofuel technologies are expected to create favorable conditions for market growth. The growing use of waste cooking oils and non-food feedstocks in biodiesel production is improving sustainability and reducing dependence on traditional agricultural resources.

Emerging economies offer substantial opportunities for biodiesel fuel manufacturers due to rising transportation demand and increasing industrial activities. Governments in developing regions are actively promoting renewable fuel adoption to address environmental concerns and strengthen energy independence. Technological innovations focused on improving fuel quality, engine compatibility, and production efficiency are likely to further accelerate market growth.

Company Insights

• Cargill Inc.

• Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Chevron)

• VERBIO SE

• MOL Group

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Ag Processing Inc.

• Emami Group

• HERO BX

• Meroco, a.s.

• Rossi Biofuel Plc.

• ARGENT ENERGY

• Marathon Biodiesel

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Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The biodiesel fuel market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years as governments and industries continue prioritizing renewable energy solutions and sustainable transportation systems. Increasing investments in advanced biodiesel technologies, expanding production capacities, and growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability are anticipated to create long-term growth opportunities.

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