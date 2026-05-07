Photonic Integrated Circuit Market to Reach USD 60.3 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 15.47%

Photonic Integrated Circuit size

The global photonic integrated circuit market size was valued at USD 15.9 Billion in 2025. Looking forward.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group, a leading global market research and management consulting firm, has published its latest market intelligence report on the photonic integrated circuit market. The global photonic integrated circuit market size was valued at USD 15.9 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 60.3 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.47% from 2026-2034.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, growth trends, key drivers, segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, offering valuable insights for investors, business strategists, consultants, and C-suite executives.The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing data center expansion, rising 5G deployment, AI-driven high-performance computing, and continuous advancements in silicon photonics. The growing adoption of PICs in LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles, ongoing biomedical imaging innovations, and increasing government investments in quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing are further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, strong investments in research and development, strategic partnerships across the semiconductor ecosystem, and miniaturization of photonic components are creating new opportunities across telecommunications, healthcare, defense, and aerospace sectors.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐀𝐈-𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Machine learning algorithms are revolutionizing PIC design by automatically optimizing photonic component layouts, waveguide configurations, and integration architectures, reducing design cycles from months to days while improving chip performance, yield rates, and energy efficiency across data center and telecommunications applications.● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: AI-driven computer vision and predictive analytics tools enable photonic chip manufacturers to identify fabrication defects in real-time, optimize lithography parameters, and reduce production waste, thereby enhancing throughput and maintaining stringent quality standards required for silicon photonics and indium phosphide-based PIC production.● 𝐀𝐈-𝐄𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: AI and machine learning are being integrated with PIC-based optical communication systems to enable dynamic bandwidth allocation, predictive fault detection, and autonomous network reconfiguration, dramatically improving the efficiency, reliability, and scalability of 5G backhaul networks and hyperscale data center interconnects globally.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/photonic-integrated-circuit-market/requestsample 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:The increasing deployment of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and hyperscale data centers is significantly driving the adoption of photonic integrated circuits (PICs). These circuits enable faster data transfer, lower latency, and reduced power consumption compared to traditional electronic components. Telecom operators and technology companies are increasingly utilizing PICs in optical communication networks to support the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications, including 5G infrastructure, video streaming, and edge computing solutions.The rapid advancement of silicon photonics technology is emerging as a major trend in the photonic integrated circuit market. Manufacturers are focusing on integrating optical and electronic components onto a single silicon chip to improve performance while reducing manufacturing costs. Silicon-based PICs are gaining traction across data communication, sensing, and healthcare applications due to their scalability, compact size, and compatibility with existing semiconductor fabrication processes. Continuous investments in research and development are further accelerating commercialization and innovation in this segment.Photonic integrated circuits are increasingly being adopted in healthcare diagnostics, biosensing, and LiDAR-based sensing systems. The technology enables highly accurate optical sensing and miniaturized medical devices, supporting applications such as disease detection, wearable monitoring systems, and advanced imaging solutions. Additionally, the rising use of autonomous vehicles and industrial automation is boosting demand for PIC-enabled LiDAR and sensing technologies. These developments are encouraging companies to develop more efficient and compact photonic solutions for next-generation sensing applications.𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:● Lasers● MUX/DEMUX● Optical Amplifiers● Modulators● Attenuators● DetectorsLargest component holding ~40.3% market share in 2025. Lasers are fundamental to PICs, enabling high-speed data transmission in 5G networks, data centers, LiDAR systems, medical diagnostics, and defense targeting applications.𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:● Indium Phosphide (InP)● Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)● Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)● Silicon● Silica-on-SiliconMarket leader with ~45.6% share in 2025. InP's wide bandgap and high electron mobility enable superior performance in optical communications, 5G networks, data centers, and quantum computing — driving its dominance in high-performance PICs.𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Monolithic Integration● Hybrid Integration● Module IntegrationDominant segment with ~48.9% share in 2025. All optical components — lasers, waveguides, modulators, and detectors — are fabricated on a single semiconductor substrate, delivering superior size, performance, and cost advantages for data centers, telecom, and sensing applications.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Optical Fiber Communication● Optical Fiber Sensor● Biomedical● Quantum ComputingLargest application segment with ~50.2% share in 2025. PICs serve as the backbone for high-speed internet, 5G backhaul, and data center interconnects, integrating lasers, modulators, and detectors on-chip for reduced latency and enhanced power efficiency.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaLargest regional market with over 35.0% share in 2025, driven by strong semiconductor R&D investments, rapid 5G and data center expansion, AI-driven computing demand, and government support for domestic chip production.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5809&flag=E 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Market players in the global PIC industry are actively investing in R&D for next-generation photonic chips, focusing on higher integration, lower power consumption, and improved performance:● Broadcom Inc.● ColorChip Ltd.● Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.● II-VI Incorporated● Infinera Corporation● Intel Corporation● LioniX International● POET Technologies● VLC Photonics S.L. (Hitachi Ltd.)𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫?If you are tracking the photonic integrated circuit market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report gives you everything in one place:● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts covering the full projection period (2026-2034)● Quantified growth driver analysis with impact scoring across key technology and industry trends● Sub-segment breakdowns with share data across component, raw material, integration, and application● Regional data covering North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa● Competitive profiles of leading companies with SWOT analysis and strategic recommendations● Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and pricing intelligence● Latest regulatory developments in semiconductor manufacturing and photonics R&D, and their market impact𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fishing-reels-market 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/holographic-display-market 𝐇𝐯𝐚𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hvac-insulation-market 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: GlobalFoundries launched its SCALE co-packaged optics platform designed for AI-driven data centers, targeting up to 30% lower power consumption and significantly higher bandwidth efficiency compared to conventional interconnect technologies. The solution reflects the rising demand for photonic integrated circuits in hyperscale computing and high-performance networking environments.● 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: the photonic integrated circuit industry experienced strong commercialization growth as adoption expanded across AI computing, autonomous vehicles, healthcare imaging, and quantum technologies. Industry analysts projected double-digit annual growth for photonic chips, driven by increasing global data traffic and the rapid expansion of 5G and cloud infrastructure.● 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: India introduced indigenous silicon photonics tools, including a Process Design Kit (PDK) and programmable photonic chip testing engine at IIT Madras. The initiative aims to strengthen the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and reduce import dependency while supporting large-scale photonic chip development for telecom and defense applications.● 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: Ayar Labs secured approximately USD 500 Million in Series E funding to accelerate production of silicon photonics-based optical interconnect solutions for AI systems. The company’s technology is designed to improve data transfer speeds while reducing energy usage in AI clusters by nearly 40%, addressing growing concerns regarding data center power consumption.● 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: Neurophos unveiled its advanced optical processing unit (OPU) powered by silicon photonics technology. The company stated that its photonic computing platform could deliver significantly faster AI processing performance while maintaining energy efficiency comparable to advanced semiconductor chips, highlighting the future potential of optical computing architectures.Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬● What is the current photonic integrated circuit market size and what is its projected value by 2034?● Which is the fastest-growing application segment in the photonic integrated circuit market?● What are the key drivers of photonic integrated circuit market growth?● Which region dominates the photonic integrated circuit market and why?● How are advancements in silicon photonics reshaping manufacturing strategies for PIC companies?● Who are the top companies in the global photonic integrated circuit market and what are their competitive strategies?● What are the investment and market entry opportunities in the photonic integrated circuit sector?𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

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