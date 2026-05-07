Elisium Art Unveils ‘Studio‘ for Interior Designers: Bridging Global Heritage Art with Trending Interior Styles

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Elisium Art Studio launches a CultureTech platform for interior designers, using AI and 200+ master artists to create "soulful anchors" in luxury environments.

Elisium Art Studio empowers designers to build legacies, using global heritage and AI tools to create soulful anchors that bridge ancient tradition with modern luxury.” — Vikas Sheth, Founder - Elisium Art

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elisium Art , a pioneering CultureTech platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive design ecosystem “Studio” tailored specifically for high-end interior designers and architects. By combining a global network of 200+ curated artists with advanced AI visualization, Elisium Art Studio provides a seamless path for professionals to source "Signature-Grade" art that functions as a soulful anchor in any environment.Recognizing the diverse needs of modern projects, Elisium Art Studio has curated its collection to align with today’s most in-demand design aesthetics. Whether a project calls for the simplicity of Japandi and Scandinavian styles, the curated warmth of Modern Farmhouse and Organic Modern, or the bold statements of Art Deco and Industrial design, the platform provides original artworks that bridge these modern layouts with deep cultural narratives. The collection spans contemporary Abstract, Landscape, Pop, and Figurative works alongside heritage-rich Indian Gond, Pichwai, African tribal, and Latin American Magical Realism.A Curated Palette for Every Property The platform’s portfolio is designed to elevate a wide range of properties, including:• Luxury Residential: Enhancing Minimalist, Mid-Century Modern, and Quiet Luxury homes with museum-quality originals.• Hospitality & Boutique Hotels: Bringing Mediterranean Revival, Coastal, and Bohemian vibes to life through authentic global stories.• Commercial & Executive Suites: Providing sophisticated Contemporary and Traditional anchors for high-stakes corporate environments.• Niche Residential: Tailoring art for Cottagecore retreats or high-energy Contemporary lofts.Why Should Interior Designers Care for the Elisium Art Studio Program?• Strategic Design Partnership: Elisium Art moves beyond the "vendor" model to act as a strategic partner, offering end-to-end support from initial concept development to final site delivery.• Authentic Cultural Narratives: Designers gain a strictly curated gateway to original artworks and deep cultural stories from the Global South, addressing the fact that 67% of luxury travellers now prioritize cultural authenticity.• Bespoke Customization: The program facilitates direct collaborations with master artists to create commissioned pieces tailored to your project’s specific dimensions and color palettes.• Visual Certainty with AI: You can utilize AI-powered tools to see exactly how a piece will sit within a specific room environment before any project commitment.• Cost-Effective Scalability: For large-scale hospitality or commercial developments, Elisium Art provides museum-grade canvas prints that maintain high visual standards while significantly optimizing procurement costs.• Secure Global Logistics: Every project is backed by a seamless delivery lifecycle, ensuring secure and insured arrival at project sites worldwide through partners like DHL.• Exclusive Trade Pricing: Members of the Elisium Art Studio Program receive dedicated trade discounts, allowing designers to optimize procurement costs for their clients without sacrificing visual quality.Designers can join the Elisium Art Studio Program by visiting the platform's advisory page and submitting a brief inquiry form, after which the Elisium Art team will reach out to initiate the collaboration."We don't just sell paintings; we help designers build legacies," says Vikas Sheth, Founder of Elisium Art. "By providing the tools to visualize 'Fusion Pop'—the collision of ancient souls and modern grit—we allow designers to create spaces that refuse to be silenced".Sylvia Barrero, Co-Founder and Cultural Architect, adds: "Our goal is to make the world’s most profound heritage both accessible and aspirational. From a custom commissioned piece for a private villa to a full-scale art program for a luxury hotel, we ensure the narrative is always authentic".

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