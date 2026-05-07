New Ownership Announced for Crosswhite Athletic Club; Facility Enhancements Planned Immediately

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paauw family officially announces the acquisition of Crosswhite Athletic Club, a well-established sports and recreation facility serving the Lynchburg community. The change-over will take place on May 27, 2026. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the club, with plans for significant facility enhancements and expanded programming aimed at elevating the region’s sports and recreation offerings.Located in the heart of Lynchburg, Crosswhite Athletic Club has long been a cornerstone for local families, athletes, and visitors. Under new ownership, the Paauw family aims to build upon this strong foundation while introducing improvements designed to create a premier, community-focused sports destination.Ownership Mission & VisionThe owners of Hill City Sports Center bring a forward-looking vision centered on strengthening community connection, expanding sports and recreation opportunities, and positioning the facility as both a local hub and regional draw. Their goal is to create a familyfriendly environment that serves residents while attracting visitors through high-quality programming and events.“We are incredibly excited to build on the strong foundation that Crosswhite Athletic Club already has within the Lynchburg community. Our commitment is to create a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere that brings people together through sports, recreation, and shared experiences, while also developing a destination that draws visitors from across the region.” - Hill City Sports Center owners.Recognition of Previous OwnershipThe owners of Hill City Sports Center express deep appreciation for Ben Crosswhite and the previous ownership group, whose leadership played a vital role in shaping Crosswhite Athletic Club into the respected facility it is today. Their commitment to the community, dedication to sports and wellness, and investment in building a welcoming environment have left a lasting impact.The new ownership intends to honor that legacy while continuing to grow and evolve the facility for future generations.Introduction of Hill City Sports Center & Planned Facility ImprovementsCrosswhite Athletic Club will be reintroduced as Hill City Sports Center, establishing a refreshed identity and vision for the facility. Effective immediately, construction and upgrades will begin on the main building, focusing on enhancing both programming and amenities. Planned improvements include:- Expanded sports programming, including youth and adult leagues, instructional classes, and new offerings- Development of new childcare programs and dedicated spaces- Enhanced restaurant amenities- Expanded capabilities for hosting tournaments and eventsThese upgrades are designed to elevate the overall experience for members, participants, and visitors alike.Vision for the FacilityLooking ahead, the owners envision Hill City Sports Center as a dynamic community hub that supports youth sports, fosters family engagement, and contributes to the regional economy. By expanding its ability to host events and tournaments, the facility is expected to drive increased tourism to Lynchburg while serving as a gathering place for both local residents and visitors.“Our goal is to create a place where families feel at home, young athletes are inspired, and visitors are excited to return. We are committed to building a true community-centered sports destination that not only serves Lynchburg but also welcomes guests from across the region to experience everything this facility has to offer.” - Owners, Hill City Sports CenterAs part of its commitment to the Lynchburg community, Hill City Sports Center is collaborating with the City of Lynchburg to increase access to quality athletic facilities, helping support local school sports and ease current scheduling and space limitations.Management AnnouncementTo support this vision, Eastern Sports Management (ESM) has been selected to oversee facility operations. ESM brings extensive experience in sports facility management, with a proven track record in programming, event development, and delivering high-quality member experiences.Eastern Sports Management is a trusted partner in developing and operating sports and recreation facilities across the country. Known for their ownership-driven mindset, community-first approach, and commitment to youth development, ESM creates spaces where kids build confidence, families grow closer, and communities thrive.Their expertise will play a key role in executing the facility’s growth strategy and ensuring operational excellence. For more information on Eastern Sports Management visit www.easternsportsmanagement.com. For More InformationAs Hill City Sports Center continues to take shape, additional updates on construction, programming, and community opportunities will be shared in the coming weeks and months. To stay informed and receive the latest news, visit www.hcsportscenter.com and follow Hill City Sports Center on Instagram and Facebook.

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