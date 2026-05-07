Retail Analytics Market Size to Hit USD 46.3 Billion by 2034 | With a 15.59% CAGR

Retail Analytics Market

The global retail analytics market size reached USD 12.1 Billion in 2025.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group, a leading global market research and management consulting firm, has published its latest market intelligence report on the global retail analytics market. The global retail analytics market size reached USD 12.1 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 46.3 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.59% during 2026-2034. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, growth trends, key drivers, segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, offering valuable insights for investors, business strategists, consultants, and C-suite executives.The market is experiencing strong growth momentum driven by the increasing use of data to optimize inventory, personalize customer experiences, and improve supply chain efficiency. Growing integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into analytics platforms, along with accelerating e-commerce expansion that generates vast volumes of transactional data, is further fueling market demand. Additionally, rising adoption of cloud-based deployment models, omnichannel retail strategies, and sustainability-focused analytics solutions is reinforcing demand across customer management, supply chain, marketing and merchandizing, and in-store operations segments.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI-Powered Demand Forecasting and Inventory Optimization: Machine learning algorithms process real-time sales data, seasonal patterns, and consumer behavior signals to enable retailers to predict stock requirements with precision, reduce overstock and stockout situations, and streamline replenishment across warehouse and store networks.● Personalized Customer Experience Automation: AI-driven retail analytics platforms analyze browsing history, purchase frequency, loyalty program activity, and demographic signals to deliver hyper-personalized product recommendations, dynamic pricing, and targeted promotions, boosting conversion rates and strengthening customer retention across both physical and digital channels.● Smart Supply Chain and Sustainability Analytics: AI-integrated analytics tools allow retailers to monitor supplier performance, track carbon footprints, optimize delivery routes using geospatial data, and generate ESG compliance reports, helping organizations meet regulatory obligations while reducing operational waste and improving supply chain transparency.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-analytics-market/requestsample 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:The retail analytics industry is experiencing strong growth momentum, fueled by the growing dependence on data-driven decision-making, the rapid scaling of digital commerce, and the strategic shift toward omnichannel retail models that demand unified intelligence across every consumer touchpoint. Retailers are applying analytics not only to understand what customers bought but to predict what they will buy next, identify at-risk segments, and activate timely interventions that protect revenue and loyalty.The U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Retail Trade Survey provides detailed annual sales, e-commerce sales, and inventory data across retail sectors, which businesses are actively using to refine customer management strategies and adapt to shifting buying patterns in real time. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the ongoing digital transformation in retail is directly increasing demand for analytics solutions capable of managing customer behavior insights, inventory planning, and supply chain performance simultaneously. The U.S. Department of Commerce has documented the rapid expansion of North American retail e-commerce, confirming the sector's accelerating pace and the growing urgency for advanced analytics infrastructure.Key drivers include the growing strategic significance of personalized shopping experiences, with retailers leveraging AI and ML to automate segmentation, forecast preferences, and personalize offers in real time across omnichannel environments; the explosive growth of digital commerce generating enormous volumes of click-through, cart abandonment, and session data that demand sophisticated analytics tools for interpretation; and the increasing shift to cloud-based analytics deployment, with the U.S. Small Business Administration confirming that cloud computing is being adopted at an accelerating rate among small and medium-sized enterprises due to its ability to lower IT overhead and improve operational efficiency. These elements, supported by continuous advances in prescriptive and predictive analytics and an increasingly competitive global retail landscape, are creating a sustained and expanding environment for retail analytics investment.𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Customer Management● In-store Operation● Strategy and Planning● Supply Chain Management● Marketing and Merchandizing● Others𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Software● Services𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● On-premises● Cloud-based𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Small and Medium Enterprises● Large Enterprises𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● North America● Asia Pacific● Europe● Latin America● Middle East and Africa𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:● 1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)● Adobe Inc.● Altair Engineering Inc.● Flir Systems Inc.● Fujitsu Limited● International Business Machines Corporation● Information Builders Inc.● Microsoft Corporation● Microstrategy Incorporated● Oracle Corporation● Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)● SAP SE● SAS Institute Inc.● Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)● Tibco Software Inc.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2372&flag=E 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫?If you are tracking the retail analytics market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report gives you everything in one place:● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts covering the full projection period● Quantified growth driver analysis with impact scoring across all key demand catalysts● Sub-segment breakdowns with share data across function, component, deployment mode, and end user● Regional data covering North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa● Competitive profiles of leading companies with SWOT analysis● Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and pricing intelligence● Latest regulatory and technology developments and their measured impact on market direction𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-robotics-market 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/customer-relationship-management-market 𝐖𝐢-𝐟𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wi-fi-market 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Retail Insight, an AI-driven analytics platform serving grocery retailers, revealed major upgrades to its WasteInsight platform, introducing Stock Exit Management, Intelligent Donation Facilitation, and Food Safety Alert capabilities that expand its expiration date management tools and further reduce food waste while optimizing in-store inventory performance.● 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Revenue Analytics announced the acquisition of Climber, a Portugal-based Revenue Management Software firm serving boutique, independent, and regional hotel chains across Europe, the Americas, and Brazil, where it holds the leading market position, as part of a strategic international expansion to strengthen its AI-driven revenue enhancement portfolio.● 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Qlik revealed the acquisition of Qloud Cover Migration technology from Stretch Qonnect, rebranding it as the Qlik Analytics Migration Tool to simplify the migration of QlikView, Qlik Sense, and NPrinting users to Qlik Cloud, and made it available at no charge to customers and certified partners to accelerate cloud adoption across its global client base.● 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Zepto launched Atom, a new data analytics tool for consumer brands listed on its platform, enabling pincode-level market share tracking, brand performance monitoring, and merchant query resolution through an integrated AI chatbot, giving brands granular visibility into hyperlocal retail performance.● 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Achilles introduced Achilles Analytics, an advanced supply chain intelligence platform enabling businesses to monitor carbon, ESG, and regulatory compliance metrics across their supplier networks, respond to risks including political unrest and climate emergencies, and meet global sustainability reporting obligations with structured, verifiable data.● 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: Kroger partnered with Intelligence Node to enhance its marketplace product listings and provide clearer product guides for third-party vendors, improving discoverability and conversion performance within its growing digital retail ecosystem.● 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: Microsoft announced the launch of new generative AI tools specifically built for the retail industry, designed to personalize shopping experiences at scale and deliver real-time decision support to frontline retail workers across store and digital environments.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬● What is the current retail analytics market size and what is its projected value?● Which is the fastest-growing functional segment in the retail analytics market?● What are the key drivers of retail analytics market growth?● Which region dominates the retail analytics market and why?● How are AI and machine learning advancements reshaping the competitive landscape of retail analytics?● Who are the top companies in the retail analytics market and what are their competitive strategies?● What are the investment and market entry opportunities in the global retail analytics sector?𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭IMARC GroupEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comUnited States: +1-201-971-6302India: +91-120-433-0800United Kingdom: +44-753-714-6104

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