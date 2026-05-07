Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market is Going to Booming Growth 2026-2033 | TransMedics Group Inc, OrganOx Limited

Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market

The global normothermic machine perfusion market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.05 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 6.57 Bn by 2033.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.05 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 6.57 Bn by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.11% from 2026 to 2033. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic kidney disease has significantly increased the global demand for organ transplants. These conditions often lead to organ failure, creating a critical need for effective organ preservation and evaluation methods to ensure optimal donor organ viability.Get the Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9141 Key TakeawaysBy application, organ preservation segment is slated to account for 44.5% of the global normothermic machine perfusion market share in 2026.Based on organ type, kidney segment is expected to lead the market with a 32.4% share in 2026.Hospitals and surgical centers are likely to remain the leading end-users of normothermic machine perfusion, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 34.6% by 2026.North America is expected to dominate the global normothermic machine perfusion industry, accounting for a 41.4% share in 2026.Asia Pacific, with 23.5% share in 2026, is poised to emerge as the fastest growing normothermic machine perfusion market during the forecast period.Growing Demand for Organ Transplantation Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new normothermic machine perfusion market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. These include rising demand for organ transplantation, increasing demand for advanced organ preservation techniques, growing regulatory support, and technological advancements in normothermic machine perfusion systems.The global need for organ transplants is increasing due to rising prevalence of end-stage organ failure, including renal, cardiac, and liver failure. This expanding patient pool is driving demand for effective organ preservation technologies such as normothermic machine perfusion, which can improve organ viability and utilization.For example, The Lancet reports that chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects around 9%–14% of adults worldwide. The rising number of CKD cases and their progression to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is expected to increase demand for kidney transplantation, which in turn supports growth of the normothermic machine perfusion market.Furthermore, the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplant (GODT) states that over 95,479 kidney transplants are performed globally each year. This shows the growing need for advanced organ preservation solutions such as normothermic machine perfusion.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9141 High Costs and Shortage of Donor Organs Limiting Market GrowthThe global normothermic machine perfusion market outlook indicates robust future growth, owing to rising prevalence of organ failure, growing demand for organ transplants, and increasing need for advanced organ preservation technologies. However, limited availability of donor organs and high cost of advanced preservation technologies might slow down normothermic machine perfusion market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Normothermic perfusion machines and related technologies are quite expensive. This could limit their adoption in many smaller hospitals or transplant centers. In addition, the global shortage of transplantable organs naturally limits the total number of procedures where NMP can be used, which in turn restricts overall normothermic machine perfusion market demand.Rising Need for Advanced Organ Preservation Techniques Creating Growth OpportunitiesNormothermic perfusion maintains donor organs at near-body temperatures using oxygenated blood or perfusate. This approach helps improve organ viability, reduce ischemic injury, and support better transplant outcomes. These advantages of normothermic machine perfusion are making it an effective alternative to cold storage and other traditional organ preservation technologies, thereby creating growth opportunities for the market.Emerging Normothermic Machine Perfusion Market TrendsThe increasing use of marginal and donation after circulatory death (DCD) organs is expected to drive demand for normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) technologies during the forecast period. NMP systems improve preservation and viability assessment of higher-risk donor organs, expanding the usable donor pool as well as supporting market growth.More medical professionals and transplant surgeons are recognizing the clinical advantages of NMP. This increasing awareness is leading to higher adoption rates in transplant centers worldwide, thereby fueling overall normothermic machine perfusion demand.Healthcare infrastructure is improving in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America, creating new opportunities for NMP adoption. Growing transplant programs and investment in advanced preservation technologies are helping the market expand in these emerging regions.Growing research and innovation in organ preservation technologies are enhancing NMP system capabilities. New developments in sensors, perfusion solutions, and monitoring tools are making NMP more effective and reliable, which is boosting its adoption globally.New technologies like real-time monitoring, AI analytics, and automated perfusion control are making NMP systems easier to use and more reliable. Improved perfusate solutions, portable designs, and biocompatible materials are also boosting clinical confidence and adoption worldwide. Companies are developing miniaturized and portable normothermic machine perfusion systems to expand usage in logistics and decentralized transplant workflows.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9141 Analyst’s View“The global normothermic machine perfusion market is poised for robust growth, driven by the rising demand for organ transplantation, increasing prevalence of end-stage organ failure, growing awareness of advanced organ preservation techniques, and ongoing technological innovations that improve graft viability and transplant outcomes,” said a senior CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in normothermic machine perfusion market report:Organ Recovery SystemsTransMedics Group Inc.XVIVO Perfusion ABGetinge (Paragonix Technologies)Bridge to Life LtdOrganOx LimitedWaters Medical SystemsInstitut Georges Lopez SAEBERS Medical Technology SLPreservation Solutions Inc.Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology Co LtdTerumo CorporationGenus Medical Technologies LLCLivaNova PlcMedtronic plcKey DevelopmentsIn August 2025, Terumo Corporation announced acquisition of OrganOx Limited. This marked Terumo’s strategic entry into the organ transplantation sector.In November 2024, eGenesis and OrganOx announced a clinical co-development agreement to treat patients with acute liver failure. Under this agreement, OrganOx’s normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) technology will be used together with eGenesis’ human-compatible, genetically engineered pig livers to treat patients with liver failure.In May 2024, OrganOx opened a state-of-the-art research, development, and production headquarters in Oxford, UK. OrganOx is known for its normothermic perfusion devices, like the metra, which keep organs at body temperature to help improve preservation before transplantation.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. 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