USAG Benelux in Brussels Town Hall - Apr. 29, 2026

Brussels, BELGIUM – Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in Brussels hosted a community Town Hall on Apr. 29, 2026, at the Brussels Unit School onSterrebeekAnnex.

Information from the deputy garrison manager

JeffGliedman, USAG Benelux in Brussels deputy garrison manager, opened the Town Hall by introducing the panel members and topics for discussion.

In response to global security developments, garrison leadership has emphasized that vigilance and security remain elevated but there are no known direct threats to U.S. personnel or installations in Belgium or Europe. Increased random anti-terrorism measures and installation security proceduresremainin effect in coordination with host nation partners.There have been updates to the off-post uniform wear policy in alignment with higher headquarter guidance. If there are any questions, personnel are encouraged to talk to their leadership.

Consolidations continue forSterrebeekAnnex and Brussels Main.

The Fitness Center has successfully beenrelocatedand is open to the public.The saunascould not be movedinitially but the garrison is working with theDirectorateof Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to find a solutionand a new location for the saunas.

Constructionwill begin shortly on shower rooms at the Fitness Center. There are currently showers in building ten that are available for the community.

Climate Control HVAC is one of many projects planned for the Fitness Center as more funding becomes available.

Additionally, there were some water leaks so repairs to the roof are in progress.

Gliedman acknowledged the disappointmentfromsomecommunitymembersregardingthe Fitness Center move and is working to resolve as many complaints asfeasible. There are compliance deadlines that need to be followed that delay processes but ensure health and safety; engineers are continually working to ensure this.

While acknowledging community feedbackregardingamenities,Gliedmancited space constraintsandcompliance requirements as key drivers of current design decisions.Atthis time there is noplan toopen upthe racquetball courts, however, if there is a desire from the community to use them, the decision can be reconsidered.

Multiple infrastructure projects arescheduled to support the transition.

Improvements to Gate 7

Construction of new sidewalks and crosswalks

Parking lotrenovationto better support the personnel working on the installation

Road surfacing in key installation areas

This summer, the pedestrian gate will be reworked to allow bicycle traffic and pedestrian traffic to enter theinstallationfrom 6 a.m. to6 p.m. This will help keep the pedestrians andcyclistssafely away from the gate as cars are coming through.

Gliedmannoted that engineers have already prepared contract packages, with execution dependent on funding availability.

Plans are in place torelocatemultiple community and support functions into Building 1, including Army Community Service, Installation Access Control (IACS) and ID Card Services, libraryoperationsandadditionalmission partner support offices.

Gliedmanalso highlighted plans torelocatepostal services, financial services, the barbershopand laundry facilities as part of the transition, beginning with the library in the fall.

For familiesutilizingChild and Youth Services (CYS), the outdoor pavilion behind the facility will be off-limits for approximately ten days in May for repainting and repairs, ensuring the spaceremainssafe and functional for children.

Garrison leadership is also actively working with mission partners, including the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, to assess space requirements andallocatecommunity spaces efficiently as consolidations continue.

Gliedmanclosed his update brief by reminding the community thatICE comments are welcomed and appreciated; these comments help ensure the community’s concerns are addressed or acknowledged quickly.

Brussels Unit School updates

Angelia Hadley,Brussels Unit School (BUS)highlighted that it is a busy season filled with AP testing and senior exams. Spring athletics, includingtrack and fieldand soccer, will wrap up in mid-May.

Looking ahead to the end of the academic year, graduation is scheduled for June 5, followed by the school's award ceremony and field day on June 8 and 9.

Parents are highly encouraged to re-register their children for the upcoming school year as soon as possible, as this data directlyimpactsthe school's course offerings, classroomallocationsand staffing.

Additionally, the garrison is working to increase awareness of the School Liaison Officer, John Moore, to better support homeschooling families in the community.

Brussels Army Health Clinic updates

Lt. Col. Ebony Peterman,Brussels Army Health Clinic officer in charge,took a moment to recognize DenimDay;a global movement aimed at combating victim blaming and supporting survivors of sexual assault.

Several personnel transitions are on the horizon for theclinic. Therefore, the clinic is encouraging everyone toschedule school and sports physicals early to avoiddelays.

Anadditionalproviderisexpected to arrive by late summer. To ensure continuity of care,providersfrom theSHAPEHealthcare Facilitywill periodicallyassistin Brussels.

Additionally, a new civilian nurse will join the teamin May, providing long-term stability after a period ofutilizingtemporary duty nurses.

A pharmacist transition is also planned for late summer, with a brief overlap in August to ensure a smooth handover.

Finally, the clinic reminded the community that a Tricare-approved Doula is available in the area for birthing classes and breastfeeding support.

Securityupdates

MajorChad Boyer, USAG Benelux in Brussels provost marshal,provided crucial updates from the Directorate of Emergency Services(DES),emphasizing that Force Protection Condition (FPCON)has not changed.The community will continue to see increased military police presence at the gates and Random Anti-terrorism Measures (RAMs), including vehicle and registration checks.

A newly published memorandum aligns with 21st Theater Sustainment Command policy,strictly limitingthe wear of military uniformsoff-post. Exceptions must be approved by the garrison commander.

When off the installation, personnel are urged to exercise heightened situational awareness. With the warmer weather encouraging outdoor exercise, residents should avoid wearing overtly American apparel or displaying items that could make them a target for theft or petty crime in the local metropolitan areas.

On post, the military police are enforcing safety regulations, including the strict requirement that helmets must be worn whenoperatingbicycles and electric scooters on the installation.

Lastly, DES urged personnel to ensure their personal vehicles are registered within the approved timelines tomaintaincompliance with host nation regulations.

Community Events and MWR Highlights

Shawn Ticho, Family and Morale, Welfareand Recreation (FMWR)actingdirector,highlightedthe vibrant schedule ofevents for the Brussels community.

The library’s summer reading program, themed "Seed and Read," will open registration soon, accompanied by a Star Wars-themed "Library Awakens" event on May 6 and a summer reading kickoff party on June 7.

Army Community Service (ACS) is emphasizing the importance of community sponsorship, hosting sponsorship training sessions in early May, followed by city, grocery, and hospital tours later in the month.

CYS is partnering with the Armed Forces to host a Color Run on May 16, complete with ice cream at the finish line. Summer camp registration is also open, including a special trip to Bavaria for community teens.

The Town Hall concluded with highlights from the Community Support Group, a volunteer organization that recently hosted a successful community dance for 400 attendees.

The group is actively coordinating with the garrison and the Gary Sinise Foundation to plan a community breakfast in observance of 9/11 later this year.

The town hall concluded withGliedmanreaffirminghis and the garrison’scommitment to infrastructure modernization, service consolidation, and continued communication with the Brussels community.