Unicorn Jewelry Marks Mother’s Day 2026 with Special Collection and Customer Engagement Initiatives

Mother’s Day is an important occasion to recognize and celebrate the role of mothers in our lives.” — Fred Nasseri, Owner of Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Jewelry marked Mother’s Day 2026 with a series of in-store and customer engagement initiatives, highlighting its curated selection of fine jewelry designed for gifting and personal expression.Observed on May 10, 2026, Mother’s Day is widely recognized as an occasion to appreciate and honor mothers and maternal figures. In line with the occasion, Unicorn Jewelry presented a range of jewelry pieces, including watches, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, offering customers options suited for meaningful gifting.The company noted increased customer interest during the period, reflecting seasonal trends in jewelry purchases associated with holidays and special occasions. Retail activity during Mother’s Day often emphasizes thoughtful gifting, with jewelry remaining a commonly selected category.In addition to showcasing its collection, Unicorn Jewelry focused on enhancing the in-store experience by assisting customers in selecting items aligned with personal preferences and gifting needs. The company indicated that such initiatives are part of its broader efforts to engage with customers during key retail periods.Unicorn Jewelry, based in San Diego, California, offers a range of fine jewelry and timepieces. The company continues to serve customers through both in-store and retail engagement initiatives throughout the year.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Founded in 1981, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique is a family-owned luxury jewelry store in Rancho Bernardo , California. Known for its personalized service and curated collections, the boutique offers one of San Diego’s largest selections of fine jewelry, engagement rings, custom designs, and luxury watches. With in-house repair services and a commitment to quality, Unicorn Jewelry remains a trusted destination for discerning clients.Media ContactUnicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueFred Nasseri, Owner858.487.6454fred@unicornjewelry.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today, Inc.1-877-I-GO-MYCTinfo@mycommunity.today

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