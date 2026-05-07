Global Teams AI Partners with Leading British University to Launch 200-Member AI Intern Workforce

Global Teams AI, the next-generation workforce partner

AI adoption is no longer about access to tools; it’s about access to talent” — Ajit B Shah

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Teams AI , a business development company which provides remote, AI-skilled talent to companies worldwide, enabling them to build high-performing teams using automation, modern workflows and advanced AI tools, today announced that it has partnered with a leading British university to recruit and deploy a 200-person strong "Claw Team" made up of graduating students and recent AI graduates. The teams will be integrated into Global Team AI’s talent augmentation projects.The program reimagines workforce design by pairing students and graduates with businesses already experimenting with AI but with budget constraints.“AI adoption is no longer about access to tools; it’s about access to talent,” said Ajit B. Shah, Managing Director of Global Teams AI. “With our AI intern augmentation model, we are enabling businesses to move from experimentation to real, measurable outcomes. This partnership simultaneously allows us to tap into a highly capable, emerging talent pool from prominent colleges and make AI implementation both accessible and affordable at a starting rate of $699 per month.”The partnership enables companies to onboard a dedicated, full-time AI trainee who works exclusively with them to find the right tools, plug them into existing workflows. The interns are well-versed in Global Teams AI's application platform, ensuring seamless deployment, management, and fine-tuning of AI workflows across client organizations.Each intern is set up to function as an embedded part of the client's team, handling everything from initial tool selection and setup to ongoing integration and optimization. With an academically grounded, practically trained, and ready-to-deploy team, Global Teams AI is helping businesses get their AI vision a tangible head start.Global Teams AI is continuing to grow its talent pipeline through partnerships with universities and training programs worldwide, with a focus on professionals who can communicate clearly, collaborate across teams, and deliver results rather than just technical knowledge.To learn how AI interns can help your organization implement and scale AI effectively, visit gteams.ai. About Global Teams AIGlobal Teams AI is the next-generation workforce partner for small and mid-sized businesses seeking to unlock AI-driven productivity and scale with confidence. The company operates an end-to-end workforce engine that sources, vets, trains, deploys, and manages high-potential professionals from emerging global talent markets, particularly Nepal’s rapidly growing technology ecosystem.Global Teams AI was founded under the leadership of Managing Director Ajit B. Shah, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience building and scaling businesses across real estate, healthcare, technology, and global outsourcing. The company has built a strong talent pipeline through partnerships with universities, accelerators, and training programs, enabling organizations to access a dependable, scalable, and AI-literate workforce.Through rigorous AI-driven assessments, communication and collaboration training, and continuous performance management, Global Teams AI ensures every deployed team member meets global professional standards from day one.For more information, visit gteams.ai.

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