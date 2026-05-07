Newrails Launches European Regulated Stablecoin Infrastructure for Unified Fiat and Digital Payments

Newrails Launches European Regulated Stablecoin Infrastructure

Single platform combines European IBAN accounts, MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin and API in one regulated stack for 24/7 institutional settlement.

Newrails is building infrastructure in Europe, on European terms — a single regulated stack where Euros and EURW move at the speed of the business, not the speed of the system behind it.” — Vytautas Valvonis, CEO at Newrails EMI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newrails, a European-regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and issuer of the MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin EURW, today announced the launch of its unified payments infrastructure platform.

The platform enables businesses to seamlessly operate across fiat and stablecoin rails using European-regulated stablecoin infrastructure, eliminating the need to stitch together multiple providers for banking, payments and digital asset operations.

It allows businesses to hold funds, move money and settle transactions 24/7 using either traditional payment rails or on-chain settlement, without reliance on correspondent banking networks. In short, it combines IBAN accounts + MiCA-compliant stablecoin + an API in one regulated stack.

"Businesses have spent too long working around banking hours, cut-off times and correspondent banks’ chains. With EURW issued on our own regulated rails, payments settle in real time and balances stay available around the clock. Newrails is building that infrastructure in Europe, on European terms — a single regulated stack where Euros and EURW move at the speed of the business, not the speed of the system behind it," said Vytautas Valvonis, CEO at Newrails EMI.

Newrails is purpose-built for institutional and B2B use cases, including payment service providers (PSPs), crypto and digital asset firms, marketplaces and platforms, and asset managers and tokenisation platforms. Initial rollout focuses on international businesses within a controlled and compliant environment, with expansion into broader distribution and multi-chain support over time.

"Businesses today are forced to stitch together multiple providers to operate across fiat and digital assets: banks, PSPs, exchanges and custody providers," said Mark Duncan, Executive Chairman of Newrails. "Newrails removes that fragmentation by offering a single regulated platform that combines IBAN accounts, payments and a Euro-native stablecoin. This is a structural upgrade to payments infrastructure; it removes latency, reduces dependency on intermediaries and enables real-time financial operations."

Core capabilities include:

Regulated IBAN Accounts

- European IBAN accounts with safeguarded funds

- Direct access to SEPA payment rails

- Fully compliant with EU e-money and safeguarding requirements

24/7 Payments & Settlement

- Real-time payments via SEPA and on-chain settlement

- Sub-second stablecoin transfers (EURW)

- Always-on infrastructure independent of banking hours

Native Fiat ↔ Euro Stablecoin Conversion

- Instant mint and redemption of EURW

- 1:1 backed electronic money token issued under the MiCA framework

- Full redemption rights aligned with EU regulation

Unified Financial Operations

- Single API layer for fiat payments and digital asset flows

- Elimination of fragmented providers (banks, exchanges, custody layers)

- Built for platforms, PSPs and institutional clients

Programmable Payments & Treasury

- Smart contract-enabled payments

- Integration with tokenised real-world assets (RWAs)

- Yield-enabled balances via tokenised money market funds (coming soon)

Businesses can get started with Newrails's unified payments infrastructure by visiting www.newrails.xyz.

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