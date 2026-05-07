KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with NeuAura Medical to Advance Neuromodulation for Women’s Mental Health

KiwiTech and NeuAura Medical are partnering to advance connected neuromodulation experiences supporting women’s emotional well-being.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiwiTech, a global innovation and technology services company, announced a strategic partnership with NeuAura, Medical, a medical device company focused on improving women’s mental health through a non-invasive, wearable neuromodulation solution.

NeuAura is building a connected, device-led solution that combines a wearable system, consumable components, and a mobile application to deliver guided therapy sessions. Its approach is designed to stimulate natural hormonal responses, including the release of oxytocin, supporting stress regulation, emotional balance, and overall well-being.

The solution integrates an adhesive gel patch, a wireless, reusable control unit, and a connected application that allows users to manage and personalize their therapy. By combining electrical, mechanical, and thermal stimulation, the system activates targeted nerve pathways to deliver a non-invasive alternative for mental wellness support.

Under the terms of the partnership, KiwiTech will provide up to $1M in professional app and software development services through a 50% cash and 50% equity cost-sharing model. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in women’s healthcare, addressing the critical demand for non-invasive, drug-free solutions to daily stressors and empowering individuals to manage their mental wellness beyond traditional clinical environments. The partnership further validates NeuAura’s technical roadmap and underscores its market potential for future stakeholders.

As part of this strategic partnership, KiwiTech will work closely with NeuAura to design and develop the full technology ecosystem supporting the platform. This includes building user-facing mobile applications, provider interfaces, and backend infrastructure, along with integrating intelligent system capabilities and connected device experiences. The engagement is designed to establish a scalable digital foundation that supports both user engagement and provider interaction.

"This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of transforming women’s healthcare," said Randy Seeliger, Co-Founder & CEO of NeuAura. "By joining forces with KiwiTech, we are accelerating the delivery of innovative and accessible solutions that address pressing needs and empower women to take control of their mental health and wellness. Together, we are advancing essential technology to the forefront of healthcare innovation."

“This is a space where technology and human outcomes intersect in a very meaningful way,” said Mohsin Syed, President & Chief Startup Officer of KiwiTech. “NeuAura is building a platform that brings together device innovation, software, and personalized care. It’s the kind of long-term, impact-driven vision we look to support as part of our ecosystem.”

NeuAura becomes part of KiwiTech’s innovation ecosystem, where the firm works closely with founders to build and scale enduring technology businesses.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, SMBs, and enterprises worldwide. We combine our strength in established and emerging technologies with our specialized skills across 10+ industries to help our clients unlock new opportunities and secure a sustainable competitive edge.

www.kiwitech.com

About NeuAura Medical

NeuAura Medical is a medical device company focused on improving women’s mental health through non-invasive neuromodulation. Its integrated platform combines wearable technology, connected applications, and personalized therapy sessions to support stress regulation and emotional well-being.

www.neuauramed.com

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