Ministry of Justice Provides $500,000 To YWCA Prince Albert to Protect Most Vulnerable

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2026

The Ministry of Justice is strengthening support for vulnerable individuals and families by investing more than $125,000 in YWCA Prince Albert annually over the next four fiscal years, for a total of approximately $500,000.

"Supporting the YWCA Prince Albert reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that youth involved with the justice system have access to a safe and supervised living environment to support them in addressing offending behavior," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Investing in safe shelters and essential supports promotes stronger, more resilient communities where everyone has the opportunity to rebuild and thrive."

These funds support YWCA Prince Albert in providing youth aged 12 to 17 with a safe living environment and connections to education, employment and mental health and substance misuse services.

"The YWCA Prince Albert plays a vital role in providing safety, dignity and hope to people in vulnerable situations," YWCA Prince Albert CEO Donna Brooks said. "This funding will help us continue delivering life-changing services that protect and empower individuals to move forward, so that we can ultimately end homelessness in Saskatchewan."

In 2024-25, 77 per cent of youth accessing this service demonstrated improved life skills around financial literacy and personal management. Youth also reported an improved ability to manage their substance misuse and 77 per cent of clients reported an increased sense of wellbeing due to their participation in culturally appropriate programming.

The Government of Saskatchewan has a proud history of supporting YWCA Prince Albert. This year, the Ministry of Social Services is providing $5.04 million in annual funding to the organization for the continued delivery of programs and services that support the safety and well-being of children, youth and families in the community. This includes transitional housing programs that assist with life skills and building support networks for successful transitions to independence, residential services for young mothers and their children, and supportive family living programs to enable families to safely care for their children at home.

For more information, visit About Us - YWCA Prince Albert.

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