Officials From Canada, Mexico and United States Gather in Regina for Tri National Conference

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2026

Nearly 150 senior political and business leaders attend annual conference.

Today, Premier Scott Moe delivered the keynote address at the North American Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO) annual continental reunion held in Regina. The reunion is an opportunity for delegates from all three countries to discuss their priorities in trade, with a focus on agriculture, mining and food and energy security.

"We are pleased to welcome leaders from across North America and show them first-hand why Saskatchewan is the best place in the world to invest and do business," Moe said. "We have some of the most secure and reliable industries in the world. This reunion gives us an opportunity to engage with partners from the U.S. and Mexico, to continue to build North America's supply chain and resilience."

The NASCO Continental Reunion is an annual event that rotates between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, bringing together senior government officials, business executives and industry experts from all three nations. Each year, the reunion sparks candid discussions, fresh insights and actionable ideas that drive North America's economic future.

Saskatchewan MLA Travis Keisig serves as the province's NASCO representative.

"It is an honour to represent Saskatchewan and host this year's reunion," Keisig said. "Our province is a long-time member of NASCO, and we are excited to host dynamic discussions and sessions that speak to our strengths in natural resources, critical minerals, energy, agriculture and beyond."

In 2025, the U.S. and Mexico had a combined export value of $24.6 billion, which represents 56.6 per cent of Saskatchewan's total exports.

The NASCO Continental Reunion runs May 5 to 7, 2026.

For more information, visit: nasconetwork.com

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