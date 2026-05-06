Record Number of Surgeries Performed in Saskatchewan 2025-26

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2026

More than 100,000 surgical procedures performed for the second consecutive year

Saskatchewan has reached a new milestone in surgical care, with more than 102,000 surgeries and procedures performed between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. This is the highest annual total on record and marks the second consecutive year of surgical volumes exceeding 100,000 procedures.

“Surpassing 100,000 surgeries for a second straight year reflects our government’s commitment to putting patients first and ensuring high-quality surgical care is available in right place at the right time,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “I want to thank our dedicated surgical teams for their incredible efforts to make this possible.”

Surgical volumes in 2025-26 increased by more than 2,100 procedures compared to the previous year, building on the 100,406 surgeries completed in 2024-25.

Progress continues in reducing wait times. The total surgical waitlist decreased by approximately two per cent (525 cases) over the past year. Focused efforts on longest-waiting patients reduced those waiting more than 24 months by 18 per cent, with only 69 patients remaining in this category as of March 31, 2026.

"Our focus is on ensuring patients receive timely access to surgical care," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "Higher surgical volumes mean more people are getting the care they need sooner, closer to home, made possible by the skilled teams working together across Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan's surgical program continues to improve access by increasing surgical volumes, modernizing referral pathways and expanding partnerships with community providers. Efficiency improvements are also helping reduce delays and better use of operating room capacity. Centralized surgical scheduling, expanded pooled referral systems and enhanced patient preparation programs are supporting faster access to surgery and more efficient use of operating rooms across the province.

Through the Patients First Health Care Plan, Saskatchewan has renewed the commitment to perform 450,000 surgeries between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2029, while working toward a three-month wait time target for most procedures by March 31, 2030. The plan focuses on expanding operating room capacity, improving coordination across the health system and ensuring patients can receive care as quickly and as close to home as possible.

Innovations and partnerships continue to strengthen surgical capacity across the province. Robot-assisted surgery programs in Saskatoon and Regina performed nearly 500 procedures over the past year, while private surgical partners completed approximately 17,000 publicly funded surgeries.

Recruitment efforts have added more than 20 anesthesiologists, further expanding capacity.

"Improving surgical care depends on how well our system works together," Saskatchewan Health Authority Provincial Head of Surgery Dr. Michael Kelly said. "When surgical teams across disciplines and communities are aligned, we can deliver patient first care more consistently. A coordinated, team-based approach is helping us provide timely, high quality surgical care across the province."

The 2026-27 provincial Budget provides an additional $2.4 million investment in surgical services, targeting priority areas such as spine surgery and joint replacement. This funding will help continue building on the momentum to maintain high surgical volumes and further reduce wait times for patients.

To learn more about Saskatchewan's Surgical Performance and Wait Times, visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/surgery/surgical-performance-and-wait-times.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca