Central Indiana Home Inspection Company With 40+ Years of Construction Experience Expands Services in Muncie Market

Five Star Home Inspection Group provides trusted home and commercial inspections in Muncie and Central Indiana with over 40 years of experience.

Five Star Home Inspection Group provides residential and commercial inspections with fast reporting and certified expertise in Central Indiana

We inspect it like it’s grandma’s house” — Gary Bennett

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Star Home Inspection Group, a Central Indiana-based inspection company, is increasing awareness of its residential and commercial inspection services across Muncie, Delaware County, and surrounding communities, emphasizing its 40+ years of construction experience and commitment to client education.The company provides a range of inspection services, including home inspections, commercial property inspections, mold testing, and pest and termite evaluations. Inspections are often available on a same-day basis, with reports typically delivered within 24 hours.The announcement aligns with continued national reliance on home inspections during real estate transactions. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, more than 80% of homebuyers choose to complete an inspection prior to closing, highlighting the importance of identifying structural and safety issues before purchase.Five Star Home Inspection Group operates with certifications from InterNACHI and CCPIA and serves clients throughout Central Indiana, including Muncie, Anderson, and nearby markets.“We inspect it like it’s grandma’s house,” said Gary Bennett, owner of Five Star Home Inspection Group. “Our mission is to educate clients and provide clear, detailed insights so they can make informed decisions.”Industry experts note that inspections play a critical role in risk mitigation, helping buyers and investors avoid unexpected repair costs and negotiate more effectively. As market conditions evolve, the need for reliable inspection services remains consistent across both residential and commercial transactions.Five Star Home Inspection Group continues to position its services as a resource for homebuyers, real estate professionals, and investors seeking transparency and confidence in property evaluations.Home inspections play a critical role in real estate transactions, construction quality assessment, and property investment decision-making.For more information, visit https://fivestarinspectiongroup.com/ BoilerplateFive Star Home Inspection Group is a Muncie, Indiana-based inspection company providing residential and commercial property inspections throughout Central Indiana. With more than 40 years of construction experience, the company offers services including home inspections, mold testing, and pest evaluations. Five Star Home Inspection Group is certified through InterNACHI and CCPIA and focuses on delivering fast, detailed reports to support informed real estate decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.