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The Business Research Company's Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report for Antiemetics and Antinauseants

Expected to grow to $10.01 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "A growing awareness of nausea and vomiting management, especially related to chemotherapy and surgery, has brought significant attention to the antiemetics and antinauseants market. These medications play a crucial role in improving patient comfort across various medical scenarios. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, leading regional players, and the emerging trends shaping this pharmaceutical segment.

Steady Expansion and Forecast of the Antiemetics and Antinauseants Market

The antiemetics and antinauseants market has experienced consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $8.48 billion in 2025 to $8.72 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. This past growth is largely linked to factors such as increasing cancer rates, a rise in surgical procedures, greater awareness of chemotherapy side effects, the expansion of hospital and clinic infrastructure, and advancements in drug formulations designed to combat nausea and vomiting.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $10.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5%. Factors fueling this forecast include the growing global geriatric population, a higher prevalence of motion sickness, increased adoption of personalized medicine, innovations in antiemetic drug delivery systems, and the expansion of outpatient chemotherapy and palliative care services. Notable trends anticipated during this period include the development of personalized anti-nausea therapies, combination drug treatments, and a rising demand for supportive care in chemotherapy and travel-related nausea.

Understanding Antiemetics and Antinauseants: Their Purpose and Function

Antiemetics and antinauseants are medications used to prevent or treat nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, surgery, infections, medications, motion sickness, and other conditions. These drugs work by blocking signals to the brain areas responsible for triggering nausea and vomiting, effectively helping patients manage these distressing symptoms. Their role is critical in improving quality of life for patients undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy or facing postoperative recovery.

View the full antiemetics and antinauseants market report:

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The Role of Tuberculosis Prevalence in Market Growth

An increasing incidence of tuberculosis (TB) is expected to drive demand for antiemetics and antinauseants. TB primarily affects the lungs and often requires treatments that can induce nausea and vomiting as side effects. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a provisional total of 10,347 TB cases in the United States in 2024, representing a rate of 3.0 cases per 100,000 population — an 8% rise compared to 2023. This growing prevalence directly contributes to the expanding need for medications that can manage treatment-related nausea.

Surge in Surgical Procedures Offering New Growth Opportunities

Another key growth driver for the antiemetics and antinauseants market is the rising number of surgeries worldwide. Surgery involves medical interventions requiring incisions or internal repairs and is increasingly common due to the rise of chronic diseases that often need operative treatment. Antiemetics and antinauseants help prevent or reduce nausea and vomiting that frequently occur after anesthesia and surgical procedures. For instance, in Australia, public hospitals recorded 778,500 admissions from elective surgery waitlists in 2023–24, marking a 5.8% increase compared to the previous year. This growth in surgical activity is boosting demand for antiemetic and antinauseant drugs.

Market Leadership by Region

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global antiemetics and antinauseants market. Meanwhile, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in this sector. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive regional outlook on market dynamics.

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