ESG Global launches new solution to help energy businesses scale flexibility for the Net Zero transition

Carolyn Burns, Head of Industry Change & Market Engagement Kate Barnes, ESG’s UK Product Director Titanium FMI

Titanium FMI helps energy businesses prepare flexible assets for market participation.

Titanium FMI is designed to help suppliers, aggregators and VPP operators move faster, reduce operational risk and build flexibility into their business at scale.” — Carolyn Burns, Head of Industry Change & Market Engagement at ESG Global

CHORLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESG Global, a market-leading energy software company, has launched Titanium Flexibility Market Interaction (FMI) , a new solution designed to help energy suppliers, aggregators and virtual power plant (VPP) operators scale their participation in the UK flexibility market.As the energy sector works towards Net Zero, flexibility is becoming essential to a smarter, more resilient grid. By using assets such as batteries, electric vehicles and smart appliances more intelligently, energy businesses can help balance supply and demand and reduce pressure on the grid.Carolyn Burns, Head of Industry Change & Market Engagement at ESG Global comments: “The opportunity is clear, but many organisations are still relying on manual processes and pilot-stage infrastructure to participate in flexibility markets. Titanium FMI is designed to help suppliers, aggregators and VPP operators move faster, reduce operational risk and build flexibility into their business at scale.”Scaling flexibility participation brings operational complexity. Energy businesses need to register and aggregate assets at volume, manage data accurately, keep pace with changing market rules and connect with the systems that enable trading.Titanium FMI automates the processes required to register and aggregate flexible assets, enabling energy businesses to participate in flexibility markets and trade those assets through integration with existing trading systems. The solution is designed to reduce manual workload and give teams a more controlled way to move from pilot projects to scaled flexibility operations.Kate Barnes, ESG’s UK Product Director says: “The operational challenge is not simply connecting assets; it’s managing the data, workflows, exceptions and market interactions that sit behind flexibility participation. Titanium FMI brings those processes together, giving teams the visibility and control they need to manage flexible asset portfolios at scale.”Titanium FMI is built on ESG Global’s proven AFMS technology solution, already trusted across the UK energy sector for reliability and scale. ESG Global supports more than 800 energy clients worldwide and processes more than 30 million market transactions per day, giving Titanium FMI a proven foundation for high-volume, market-critical operations.The solution supports compliance with all relevant industry regulations, proactively addressing code modifications such as P483 and future-proofing organisations for upcoming market reforms, including the Flexibility Market Asset Register (FMAR) programme. The solution also integrates with VPP, Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) and trading systems, and connects with market participants including Elexon, Kinnect, NESO and agents. Real-time dashboards and alerts help teams monitor asset status, market readiness and actions required across their portfolio.-Ends-Notes to EditorsAbout TitaniumTitanium is ESG Global’s platform for industrial and commercial energy suppliers. ESG Global positions the platform around configurable workflows, stronger data accuracy to support billing accuracy and experience built around the operational demands of the I&C market.About ESG GlobalESG is a global provider of SaaS solutions built for the energy sector. The company helps energy suppliers, utilities, and innovators to manage complex operations, improve efficiency, and adapt to a rapidly evolving energy landscape.Operating across Europe and North America, ESG delivers technology that supports critical business processes across the energy value chain, from market orchestration, pricing and billing operations, to financial, land, and asset management. Through its portfolio of products – including ESG, Pandell, Whitestar and CUBS – the group combines deep industry expertise with modern cloud solutions to help customers streamline operations, modernise legacy systems and support reliable, resilient business performance.Learn more at www.esgglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.