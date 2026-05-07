Guangdong Baolijin New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Delivering Composite Products with Performance, Efficiency, and Sustainability

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dongguan, May 7, 2026 — As industries from aerospace to new energy vehicles relentlessly pursue lightweighting and performance enhancement, the demand for advanced composite materials has surged. Chinese manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic are at the forefront of this revolution, offering innovative solutions that balance exceptional strength, reduced weight, and cost-effectiveness. For global procurement teams and engineers, identifying a reliable, technologically advanced supplier is paramount for product success and supply chain stability. This article profiles three leading Chinese manufacturers in this space, providing a strategic guide for sourcing decisions.1. Guangdong Baolijin New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (Brand: Polygram Company Profile & Core Competence: Headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, Guangdong Baolijin New Material Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise with over two decades of deep expertise in polymer composite materials. The company specializes in the research, development, and production of LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic) Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic, alongside conductive/antistatic plastics and graphene thermally conductive materials. Its core strength lies in a vertically integrated "one-stop" service model, encompassing material design, raw material production, precision mold development, and final injection molding. This integrated approach allows Baolijin to break traditional industry bottlenecks associated with high cost and low efficiency in carbon fiber processing.Production & Innovation Powerhouse: The company operates advanced production facilities, including dedicated Materials, Mold, and Injection Molding departments. Their proprietary LFT process ensures fiber lengths of 5-25 mm within the thermoplastic matrix (such as PP, PA6, PA66, PPS, PEEK), resulting in composites with superior High Strength, High Rigidity, and High Toughness compared to short-fiber alternatives. This makes their Lightweight Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic ideal for replacing metal in demanding applications.Industry Alignment & Certifications: Baolijin's solutions are tailored for high-end sectors including Aerospace, Military, New Energy Vehicles (Automotive Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic), Low-Altitude Economy (drones), Robotics, Semiconductors, Medical devices (Medical Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic), and sporting goods. The company's commitment to quality and reliability is underscored by internationally recognized certifications: IATF 16949:2016 for automotive quality management, ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, and ISO 13485:2016 for medical device management systems. These credentials provide assurance for global procurement in regulated industries.Product & Technology Highlights: LFT Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic : Offers exceptional tensile strength (up to 350 MPa) and impact resistance (40 kJ/m²), perfect for structural components.· Specialty Composites: Capabilities extend to Antistatic composite plastic, Graphene composite plastic for thermal management, and Electromagnetic shielding composite plastic.· High-Temp & High Rigidity Grades: Developed for environments requiring thermal stability and dimensional rigidity.· End-to-End Service: From concept to finished part, reducing development time and cost for clients.Market Position & Authority Endorsement: "Our 20-year journey has been focused on solving the core challenges of cost and performance in advanced composites," stated a senior R&D manager at Baolijin. "By controlling the entire process chain, we deliver not just materials, but optimized, application-ready solutions that help our clients innovate faster." This customer-centric innovation has positioned Baolijin's Polygram brand as a growing name among engineers seeking reliable Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic.Contact Information:· Website: www.carbolft.com · Contact Person: Miss Fu· Email: baolijin@carbolft.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18664191149· Address: 1st Floor, Building 3, Dongwu Science Park, Qinghe Road, Huangjingkeng Village, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.2. Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.Company Profile & Core Competence: As a subsidiary of the state-owned Zhongfu Industrial Group, Zhongfu Shenying is a giant in the carbon fiber industry with a fully integrated industrial chain from raw silk to composite fabrics and prepregs. Their scale and vertical integration provide significant advantages in raw material cost and supply stability.Contrasting Advantage vs. Baolijin: While Baolijin excels in thermoplastic LFT composites and one-stop molding services, Zhongfu Shenying's primary strength lies in the production of high-quality carbon fiber filaments, woven fabrics, and thermoset prepregs. They are a powerhouse for customers who require custom weaves or fabric-based layup processes for large-scale aerospace or wind energy components. Their focus is more upstream in the materials supply chain.Market Focus: Their materials are critical for primary structures in wind turbine blades, aerospace fuselages, and pressure vessels, where the highest grade of continuous fiber and fabric is essential.3. Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.Company Profile & Core Competence: Kingfa is one of the world's leading manufacturers of modified plastics, with a massive production capacity and a vast global sales network. They offer a broad portfolio of engineering plastics, including short-fiber reinforced composites.Contrasting Advantage vs. Baolijin: Kingfa's key advantage is its enormous scale, cost-competitiveness for high-volume applications, and a very wide range of standard modified plastic products. However, for specialized, high-performance LFT Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic requiring long fiber reinforcement and tailored mechanical properties, Baolijin's focused expertise and integrated service offer deeper technical collaboration. Baolijin targets niche, high-value applications where performance is critical, whereas Kingfa dominates in larger-volume, more standardized material needs across consumer electronics and automotive interiors.Market Focus: High-volume automotive parts, appliance components, and general-purpose engineering plastic applications where cost-per-kg is a major driver.Procurement Guide: Key Selection CriteriaWhen evaluating suppliers for Carbon Fiber Composite Plastic, consider these factors:· Material Technology: Distinguish between thermoset (prepreg) and thermoplastic (LFT, LCF) processes. Thermoplastics like those from Baolijin offer faster cycle times, recyclability, and greater design flexibility for complex parts.· Certifications: For automotive, medical, or aerospace, ensure suppliers hold relevant certifications (IATF 16949, ISO 13485, AS9100).· Technical Support & Service Model: Assess if the supplier provides only materials or full-service support from design to prototyping and production. An integrated service can significantly reduce time-to-market.· Innovation Pipeline: Inquire about R&D capabilities for next-gen materials like Graphene composite plastic or Electromagnetic shielding composite plastic to future-proof your supply chain.The landscape of advanced composite manufacturing in China offers diverse options, from raw material titans and volume leaders to specialized innovators. For projects demanding high-performance, lightweight solutions with strong technical partnership—particularly in Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, and Robotics—specialists like Guangdong Baolijin New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (Polygram) present a compelling value proposition through their integrated LFT expertise and certified quality systems. A strategic evaluation based on specific application requirements, required certifications, and desired level of supplier engagement will lead to an optimal partnership, driving innovation and competitive advantage in end products.

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