The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Anticoccidial Drugs Market is projected to grow to USD 1.84 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%

Expected to grow to $1.84 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The anticoccidial drugs market has witnessed notable expansion recently, driven by increasing concerns over animal health and the rising demand for livestock products. This sector plays a crucial role in supporting poultry and livestock farming worldwide by controlling coccidiosis, a common parasitic disease. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for this important veterinary pharmaceutical segment.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for Anticoccidial Drugs

The anticoccidial drugs market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend over the historical period has been driven by the widespread prevalence of coccidiosis in poultry, limited options for effective drug classes, increasing need for animal protein, traditional farming methods, and heightened awareness around animal health management.

Download a free sample of the anticoccidial drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15723&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong expansion, reaching $1.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors fueling future growth include innovations in drug delivery systems, growth in intensive poultry farming practices, broader veterinary service availability in emerging markets, stronger governmental support for animal health initiatives, and rising global demand for meat and poultry. Key trends anticipated during this period involve the development of new anticoccidial drug formulations, enhanced focus on poultry health, increased adoption of combination therapies, expansion of veterinary pharmaceutical distribution channels, and improved regulatory compliance for veterinary medicines.

Understanding Anticoccidial Drugs and Their Role in Animal Health

Anticoccidial drugs are specialized medications used to prevent and treat coccidiosis, a parasitic intestinal disease caused by protozoa belonging to the genus Eimeria. These drugs function by targeting various stages of the parasite’s life cycle, thus controlling infection and preventing severe intestinal damage and related symptoms. Primarily applied in veterinary medicine, anticoccidial drugs are vital for maintaining the health and productivity of poultry and other livestock, helping to manage a disease that carries significant economic consequences worldwide.

View the full anticoccidial drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anticoccidial-drugs-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Increasing Demand for Meat Proteins as a Market Growth Catalyst

One of the main drivers propelling the anticoccidial drugs market is the growing worldwide demand for meat proteins. These proteins, sourced from animal flesh, provide essential amino acids necessary for human health. The rising appetite for meat is influenced by factors such as population growth, higher disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifts toward protein-rich diets. Anticoccidial drugs play an indispensable role in modern livestock farming by ensuring the health and productivity of animals, enabling farmers to meet this demand sustainably and efficiently. For instance, Meat And Livestock Australia Limited reported a 3.2% year-on-year increase in Australia’s red meat and livestock exports in 2024, reaching $19.5 billion in value—demonstrating the expanding market for meat and the corresponding need for effective animal health products.

The Impact of Expanding Poultry Farming on Anticoccidial Drug Demand

The rising scale of poultry farming is another significant factor boosting the anticoccidial drugs market. Poultry farming involves raising domesticated birds such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese for meat, eggs, and feathers. This growth is driven by increasing protein demand, advancements in farming technologies, and expanded global trade networks. Anticoccidial drugs are commonly incorporated into poultry feed or water as a preventive measure to protect birds during their most vulnerable early growth stages from coccidiosis. For example, data from the USDA Economic Research Service in April 2024 showed that in 2023, the number of chickens sold in the US reached 178 million—a 4% increase compared to the previous year—with turkey populations also rising by 4%. Such trends highlight how the expansion of poultry farming directly supports market growth for anticoccidial drugs.

Regions Leading and Emerging in the Anticoccidial Drugs Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the anticoccidial drugs market, benefiting from established veterinary services and a strong animal agriculture sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by rapid expansion of intensive poultry farming, increasing consumption of meat products, and enhanced veterinary infrastructure in countries across the region. The global market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of worldwide market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Anticoccidial Drugs Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anticoccidial-drugs-global-market-report

Anti Infective Drugs Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-market

Anti Infective Drugs Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.