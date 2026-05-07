GAC Anchor Launches Next-Gen AI-Blockchain-RWA Infrastructure to Reshape Global Real-World Asset Tokenization

DENVER , CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Asset Protocol, Inc. recently unveiled GAC Anchor (GAC), an integrated digital financial infrastructure that merges artificial intelligence, blockchain, and real-world assets (RWA), aiming to solve critical industry bottlenecks and unlock trillions in real-asset value through on-chain intelligent circulation. The project has obtained the U.S. MSB license, laying a solid compliance foundation for global business development.

Against a backdrop where the global on-chain tokenized RWA market neared $30 billion by September 2025 with year-over-year growth exceeding 170%, traditional financial giants including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase have accelerated institutional deployment. Yet the sector still faces persistent hurdles: data silos, AI trust gaps, fragmented liquidity, uneven regulation, and high operational costs.

GAC Anchor is built to address these pain points with a full-stack solution centered on its Intelligent Asset Operating System. The platform unifies three core modules: an AI Valuation Engine for real-time asset assessment and risk control; an On-Chain RWA Protocol supporting standardized tokenization under ERC-3643 and dual NFT/FT verification; and a cross-chain liquidity layer powered by IBC and LayerZero for multi-chain interoperability.

Key innovations include a Verifiable AI Framework combining zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) and explainable AI (XAI) to validate AI decision-making on-chain, closing the trust gap between black-box algorithms and transparent blockchain logic. A dedicated compliance engine automates cross-jurisdictional regulatory alignment, with compliance nodes established in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE to streamline cross-border asset issuance.

The project’s native utility token GAC has a total supply of 188.88 million on the BSC network, serving for governance, staking yields, AI computing incentives, and platform fee settlements. A deflationary mechanism allocates 20% of quarterly service revenues to buyback and burn, reinforcing long-term token value.

“Algorithm is credit, data is an asset, intelligence is productivity,” said a spokesperson for GAC Anchor. “Our mission is to break down geographic, temporal, and trust barriers that traditional finance imposes on real assets, enabling every tangible asset—from real estate and gold to carbon credits and artworks—to gain a verifiable digital identity and circulate freely on-chain.”

GAC Anchor’s four-phase roadmap spans 2025 to 2028 and beyond: establishing core RWA and AI protocols; launching AI-driven fund and asset management systems; connecting with traditional financial infrastructure for global RWA settlement; and evolving into a fully autonomous AI-powered digital economy.

Backed by modular tech architecture, DAO community governance, and international compliance alignment with SEC, FATF, and OFAC standards, GAC Anchor positions itself as a foundational player in the next wave of financial digitization, linking real-economy assets to decentralized finance and institutional capital.

For more information, please visit: https://t.me/GAC881.



Website: gac.mom





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