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The Business Research Company's Antibody Discovery Market Insights and Trends by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment with Projections to 2030

Expected to grow to $15.79 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The antibody discovery sector is gaining substantial attention due to its vital role in advancing medical research and treatment options. With increasing investments and technological progress, this market is set to experience remarkable growth, driven by the rising demand for targeted therapies and innovative approaches in drug development. Let’s explore the current market size, the forces propelling its expansion, regional growth prospects, and emerging trends.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Antibody Discovery Market

The antibody discovery market has shown strong growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $9.78 billion in 2025 to $10.75 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This expansion during the past period has been fueled by increased R&D investments, the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, advancements in hybridoma technology, government support for biotech research, and collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. Looking ahead, the market is projected to accelerate further, reaching $15.79 billion by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 10.1%. Key factors driving this prospective growth include rising demand for personalized medicine, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug discovery, the growing biologics market, integration of high-throughput screening methods, and a heightened focus on immunotherapy and targeted therapies. Emerging trends expected to shape the market comprise advancements in high-throughput screening, monoclonal antibodies, personalized antibody therapeutics, multi-specific antibody technologies, and synthetic antibody engineering.

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Understanding Antibody Discovery and Its Importance

Antibody discovery is the process through which antibodies—proteins generated by the immune system—are identified and developed. These antibodies, also called immunoglobulins, are essential for the body’s defense mechanisms because they recognize and bind to specific molecules known as antigens, such as bacteria or viruses. This ability makes antibodies fundamental tools in medical research and therapeutic development.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Antibody Discovery Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the antibody discovery market is the increasing demand for precision therapeutics. Precision therapeutics, or personalized medicine, involves tailoring medical treatments to the individual biological characteristics of patients. Antibody discovery plays a crucial role here by enabling the creation of targeted therapies like monoclonal antibodies, which precisely interact with disease-associated molecules or cells, resulting in more effective and personalized interventions.

For example, in March 2024, IQVIA Holdings Inc., a US-based provider of analytics and clinical research services, reported that global spending on cell and gene therapies surged to $5.9 billion in 2023—a 38% increase compared to 2022. Such developments highlight how the growing emphasis on precision medicine is expected to significantly boost the antibody discovery market.

View the full antibody discovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibody-discovery-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the antibody discovery market, underscoring its role as a key hub for biotech innovation and investment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare spending, expanding biotechnology infrastructure, and rising demand for advanced therapies. The market analysis encompasses major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

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