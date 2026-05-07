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The Business Research Company's Global Anthelmintic Drugs Market Report 2026: Growth Drivers, Business Trends & 2030 Forecast

Expected to grow to $4.32 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Understanding the expanding role of anthelmintic drugs reveals important insights into how healthcare systems worldwide are addressing parasitic infections. These medications are gaining traction due to ongoing health challenges and evolving treatment options. Let’s explore the current market status, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the anthelmintic drugs sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Anthelmintic Drugs

The anthelmintic drugs market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.34 billion in 2025 to $3.53 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to widespread parasitic infections, limited availability of advanced treatments, persistent reliance on traditional drug types, growing public awareness about helminth infections, and the expansion of hospital and clinic facilities.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $4.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Key factors likely to contribute to this growth include the development of new anthelmintic compounds, increased use of combination therapies, rising demand within veterinary and livestock sectors, broader distribution through online and retail pharmacy channels, and government-led parasite control initiatives. Additionally, important trends anticipated over the forecast period involve a higher prevalence of helminth infections in humans and animals, greater acceptance of oral and injectable anthelmintic forms, expanding veterinary usage in livestock care, and a focus on broad-spectrum and combination treatments.

What Anthelmintic Drugs Are and How They Work

Anthelmintic drugs are medicines specifically designed to treat infections caused by parasitic worms, also known as helminths. Their mode of action involves either killing the worms directly or interfering with their reproductive processes, thereby eliminating the infection. These drugs are commonly prescribed to combat infections such as roundworm, tapeworm, and hookworm, helping to restore the health of affected individuals by removing these harmful parasites.

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Key Market Driver: Increasing Burden of Parasitic Infections

One of the main factors propelling the anthelmintic drugs market is the high prevalence of parasitic infections worldwide. These infections are caused by organisms like protozoa, worms, or ectoparasites that live on or inside a host. The spread of such infections is often linked to poor sanitation, contaminated food or water, close contact with infected people or animals, insufficient hygiene practices, and limited access to clean resources. Anthelmintic medications play a crucial role by targeting and eradicating these parasitic worms, disrupting their biological functions to expel or kill them within the host.

To illustrate, in September 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US national public health agency, reported receiving data on 990 cases of cyclosporiasis contracted within the United States as of September 16, 2025. Such figures highlight the ongoing challenge of parasitic diseases and underscore the importance of anthelmintic drugs in controlling infections, thereby driving market growth.

Regional Market Patterns in Anthelmintic Drugs

In 2025, North America was the largest market for anthelmintic drugs, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and high demand for treatments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments and increasing parasitic infection rates. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

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