The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Angioedema Treatment Market is projected to attain a value of US $6.18 billion by 2030.

Expected to grow to $6.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The angioedema treatment market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by advances in medical care and increased awareness of the condition. As the need for effective management of angioedema continues to rise, this sector is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of angioedema treatment.

Expected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Angioedema Treatment Market

The angioedema treatment market has expanded rapidly over the past few years, with its value projected to rise from $3.13 billion in 2025 to $3.59 billion in 2026. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The historical growth is largely attributed to factors such as emergency management of allergic reactions, hospital-based care, widespread corticosteroid use, availability of antihistamines, and the limited options in targeted therapies during this period. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its accelerated growth, reaching $6.18 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5%. This anticipated growth is driven by advancements in biologic drugs, increased genetic testing, expanding specialty allergy clinics, stronger patient education efforts, and a shift toward preventive care. Key trends expected to influence the market include greater use of targeted bradykinin therapies, growth in hereditary angioedema treatments, broader emergency treatment protocols, improved diagnostic awareness, and an emphasis on preventive treatment methods.

Download a free sample of the angioedema treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24460&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Understanding Angioedema Treatment and Its Medical Importance

Angioedema treatment involves managing swelling beneath the skin or mucous membranes, which often results from allergic reactions, medication side effects, or genetic causes. This condition can lead to serious health risks such as airway obstruction, making timely and effective treatment critical. The goal of treatment is to alleviate symptoms, prevent life-threatening complications, and reduce the frequency and intensity of swelling episodes. Angioedema can be triggered by various factors including allergies, hereditary conditions, and sometimes unidentified causes, requiring a multifaceted approach to care.

Key Factors Driving the Expansion of the Angioedema Treatment Market

One of the major forces propelling the angioedema treatment market is the rising prevalence of rare diseases. These medical conditions affect a small segment of the population but often come with limited treatment options and significant health challenges. Advances in genetic testing and diagnostic technologies have enabled healthcare professionals to identify and diagnose many rare diseases more accurately than before. This has led to a higher reported prevalence, which in turn boosts demand for effective therapies. Specifically, angioedema treatment addresses rare conditions like hereditary angioedema by offering targeted therapies that help control severe swelling episodes and improve patient quality of life. For example, in November 2024, the Food and Drug Administration reported that there are over 7,000 rare diseases affecting more than 30 million people in the United States alone. This growing awareness and diagnosis of rare diseases are key factors accelerating the market’s growth.

View the full angioedema treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angioedema-treatment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Regional Analysis of the Angioedema Treatment Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the angioedema treatment market. The market covers a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each of these regions exhibits unique demand drivers and healthcare infrastructures, contributing to the global expansion of angioedema treatment options and services.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Angioedema Treatment Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutics-global-market-report

Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retinal-vein-occlusion-treatment-global-market-report

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angina-pectoris-drugs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.