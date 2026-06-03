TORANOTEC Asset Management and InvestX to Launch Private Market Investment Offering

TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd. and InvestX Ltd. expand access to U.S. private market investment opportunities for Japanese investors.

- Providing Access to Late-Stage Investment Opportunities in Leading U.S. Companies and Unicorns for Qualified Investors in Japan -

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd., a leading technology-enabled asset manager, announced the expansion of its private markets’ investment offerings in Japan, giving access to a new category of alternative investments for qualified affluent investors and institutions in the country.

The new offering represents a dedicated private markets investment solution, enabling Japanese investors to access leading pre-IPO, large-cap unicorns in the United States market. This initiative aligns with TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd.’s core mission to deliver innovative, high-quality investment strategies that combine specialized access to world-class global opportunities.

Historically, such opportunities have been limited to large institutional investors due to high minimums and access barriers. The new offering addresses these challenges through the following features:

- Diversified exposure to late-stage, high-conviction companies, including hard-to-reach opportunities linked to rapidly growing sectors of the global economy.

- Rigorous selection processes, disciplined risk management, and institutional-grade due diligence, enabling broader access without compromising investment quality.

- Access through regulated, transparent investment vehicles in Japan, supported by detailed ongoing reporting on investment performance.

To source high-quality opportunities in private markets, TORANOTEC Asset Management has partnered with InvestX a leading North American investment firm specializing in late-stage venture capital and pre-IPO investments in globally recognized private companies. This strategic collaboration leverages InvestX ’s expertise in identifying high-growth companies across sectors such as AI and robotics. The combined capabilities of InvestX and TORANOTEC Asset Management provide access to differentiated private equity opportunities typically reserved for select global investors.

“This launch represents yet another significant step in expanding access to private markets in Japan,” said Justin Balogh, Representative Director, President & CEO of TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd. “Building on the mission of broadening access to investing, we continue to extend our vision to more sophisticated investors seeking differentiated, uncorrelated returns. Private markets are a powerful tool for long-term wealth creation, and we are excited to bring this asset class to more Japanese investors and institutions. InvestX brings a demonstrated pedigree in private market offerings, and this partnership brings world-class opportunities to our platform.”

Marcus New, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InvestX Ltd., commented:

"We are thrilled to partner with TORANOTEC Asset Management to bring Japanese investors access to some of the world's most compelling pre-IPO and late-stage private companies. The mission of InvestX has always been to democratize access to investment opportunities that were once out of reach for many investors, and Japan represents an incredible opportunity to achieve this goal. Our track record of investing in the world’s most important artificial intelligence companies, combined with our disciplined approach to identifying companies with proven innovation at scale, reflects our continued commitment to making this asset class accessible to more investors around the world."

The offering is targeted at qualified institutional investors and affluent individuals in Japan who meet eligibility requirements for alternative investments. It complements and further expands TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd.’s investment solutions across retail, mass affluent, high-net-worth, and institutional segments.

For more information, including eligibility, strategy details, and participation methods, please visit https://toranotecasset.com/eg or contact funds@toranotecasset.com.

About InvestX Ltd.

InvestX Ltd. is an asset manager specializing in late-stage venture capital investments, offering both single-company and diversified fund solutions to accredited investors and the wealth management industry. Founded in 2014, with offices in New York and Vancouver, InvestX is currently deploying capital through Fund 5.

About TORANOTEC Group

TORANOTEC Group is a fintech company engaged in financial services investment, application development, and digital wealth management solutions.

TORANOTEC LTD.

- Address: 36th Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

- Representative Director: Justin Balogh

- Business: Financial services investment, fintech development, and application management

- Established: August 17, 2016

- Website: https://toranotec.com/en

TORANOTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD.

- Registration Number: Financial Instruments Business Operator, Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 384

- Address: 36th Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

- Representative Director: Justin Balogh

- Memberships: Investment Management Association of Japan (IMAJ), Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association (T2FIFA)

- Established: July 31, 1998

- Shareholder: TORANOTEC Co., Ltd. (100%)

- Website: https://toranotecasset.com/eg

Contact Information

Private Markets Investment Offering:

Fund Division, TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd.

Email: funds@toranotecasset.com

Media and Interview Requests:

Marketing & PR Division, TORANOTEC Ltd.

Email: press@toranotec.com

Interview Availability

Online interviews with Justin Balogh, Representative Director, President & CEO of TORANOTEC Asset Management Ltd., are available upon request. Inquiries from international media are welcome, and interviews can be conducted in English.

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