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The Business Research Company's The Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market is Projected to Expand at a 5.9% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $11.1 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The androgen deprivation therapy market has experienced substantial growth over recent years, driven by evolving treatment landscapes and increasing patient needs. As the demand for effective prostate cancer therapies rises, this market is set to see continued expansion, reflecting advancements in medical approaches and demographic changes.

Projected Market Size of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market in 2026

The androgen deprivation therapy market is expected to grow from $8.31 billion in 2025 to $8.83 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The earlier growth phase was influenced by factors such as limited treatment alternatives for prostate cancer, dependence on traditional surgical methods, slow uptake of injectable therapies, low patient awareness about androgen deprivation therapy, and restricted access to advanced treatment options.

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Future Growth Outlook for the Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $11.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to innovations in anti-androgen medications, rising investments in gene and immunotherapies, an expanding elderly male population, the growth of specialty clinics and oncology units in hospitals, and the adoption of digital monitoring and telehealth technologies. Key trends expected to shape the market include greater use of LHRH agonists and antagonists, combination and targeted therapies, minimally invasive surgeries, patient-specific and age-tailored treatment approaches, as well as improved monitoring and follow-up care for prostate cancer patients.

Understanding Androgen Deprivation Therapy and Its Role

Androgen deprivation therapy is a medical treatment aimed at reducing or blocking male hormone activity in the body to curb the growth of hormone-sensitive cells. Since male hormones significantly influence various bodily functions, their suppression can effectively alter cellular behavior and biological processes, particularly in hormone-dependent cancers like prostate cancer.

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Rising Prostate Cancer Incidence Fuels Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market Growth

One of the primary growth drivers for the androgen deprivation therapy market is the increasing rate of prostate cancer cases. Prostate cancer originates in the prostate gland, which is responsible for producing seminal fluid in males. The incidence is rising largely due to increased life expectancy, as older age is a major risk factor for the disease. Androgen deprivation therapy remains a cornerstone treatment, especially in advanced or metastatic stages, to slow down tumor progression by lowering androgen levels. For example, a report published in January 2025 by Prostate Cancer UK highlighted that prostate cancer diagnoses in England rose from 50,751 cases in 2022 to 55,033 cases in 2023, underscoring the growing demand for effective therapies like ADT.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth in Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the androgen deprivation therapy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

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