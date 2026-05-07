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The Business Research Company's Aminoglycosides Market Forecast to 2030: Analysis of Growth, Opportunities, Share, and Competitive Landscape

Expected to grow to $2.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aminoglycosides market has been witnessing notable momentum recently, driven by various healthcare needs and expanding applications. This segment of antibiotics plays a critical role in treating infections and is poised for steady growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market outlook, key drivers, regional dominance, and anticipated trends shaping the aminoglycosides sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Aminoglycosides Market

The aminoglycosides market has experienced significant expansion over recent years. Valued at $1.91 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $2.02 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This historic growth has been fueled by factors such as the high prevalence of abdominal and urinary tract infections, extensive use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, reliance on traditional manufacturing methods, limited regulatory restrictions in veterinary applications, and a strong demand for ophthalmic solutions. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow robustly, reaching $2.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Drivers for this forecasted growth include intensified research and development in targeted aminoglycoside treatments, a rising awareness of antibiotic resistance, the adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies, expansion in the veterinary healthcare sector, and increased applications in personalized medicine. Key emerging trends include a growing incidence of gram-negative bacterial infections, rising veterinary usage, innovation in novel aminoglycoside derivatives, a shift towards injectable and targeted formulations, and expanded ophthalmic and inhalation uses.

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Understanding Aminoglycosides and Their Medical Applications

Aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics that work by inhibiting protein synthesis within bacteria. They are primarily used to combat infections caused by aerobic gram-negative bacilli, particularly in cases involving the abdomen and urinary tract. Additionally, these antibiotics are effective in treating bacteremia and endocarditis, making them vital in managing serious infections.

Significant Role of Animal Disease Outbreaks in Market Growth

One of the prominent factors driving the aminoglycosides market is the rising frequency of animal disease outbreaks. Animal diseases disrupt the normal functioning and health of animals, requiring effective treatment options. Aminoglycosides such as amikacin and gentamicin are commonly employed in veterinary medicine to combat these conditions. For example, in July 2025, GOV.UK reported a notable increase in leptospirosis cases in England, from 70 in 2023 to 102 in 2024 — a 45.7% rise. Similarly, pasteurellosis cases rose to 890 in 2024 from 815 the previous year. These growing incidences of animal diseases are expected to continue supporting market growth for aminoglycosides.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aminoglycosides-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Pet Ownership Trends Boosting Aminoglycosides Market Demand

The surge in pet ownership is another key driver propelling the aminoglycosides market forward. Pet ownership, which involves caring for companion animals at home, expands the customer base for veterinary pharmaceuticals and drives preventive healthcare measures for pets. This trend encourages increased investment in medications catering to a variety of animal health needs. For instance, data from Improve International in March 2023 highlights that the UK has around 38 million pets across 16.2 million households — roughly 57% of all households. This rise in pet ownership directly contributes to the growing demand for aminoglycosides in veterinary care.

Regional Distribution and Market Leadership of Aminoglycosides

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the aminoglycosides market. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The overall market analysis includes key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments in this sector.

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