The Macao Pavilion at the 139th Canton Fair Facilitated Over 400 Business Matching Sessions Aiding Macao Companies in Broadening Their Presence in International Markets

MACAU, May 7 - Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) set up a 180-square-meter “Macao Pavilion” at the recently conducted 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). The pavilion not only showcased over 200 Macao signature products and high-quality products from Portuguese-speaking countries to numerous international businessmen, but also promoted Macao’s business environment, MICE advantages, policy-related opportunities and support services.

During the five-day exhibition, the “Macao Pavilion” facilitated over 400 business matching sessions. The 19 participating Macao companies were matched with customers from various countries and regions including the Chinese Mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, making considerable achievements in broadening their presence in the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets.

Nearly Half of the Macao Enterprises Exhibiting at the Canton Fair for the First Time, with Products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Attracting Significant Interest

This year’s Macao Pavilion comprised 19 Macao enterprises, about half of them participated in the Canton Fair for the first time over the past five years. Specifically, 16 enterprises are “Made in Macao” brands, while the remaining 3 serve as agents for products from Portuguese-speaking countries. The exhibits covered a diverse array of categories, including food, beverages, wines, and health products, captivating the interest of both domestic and international buyers and highlighting the quality and market competitiveness of products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries.

As reported by several Macao exhibitors, they received numerous inquiries and collaboration intentions during the exhibition, and they were also approached by many potential global buyers. Notably, some Macao companies successfully reached preliminary agreements with these buyers during the event. According some companies exhibiting for the first time, they successfully enhanced their brand awareness and established valuable business connections through the Canton Fair.

During the exhibition, IPIM also established a dedicated information booth on site, featuring multimedia equipment to promote Macao-Hengqin investment environment, MICE advantages, policy-related opportunities and support services, which received an enthusiastic response. Inquiries from the businesspeople encompassed a wide range of topics, such as the “First-Store Economy Scheme,” company establishment procedures in Macao, MICE events held in Macao, participation in Macao exhibitions, MICE organisers hosting exhibitions in Macao, and the One-Stop Service for MICE Bidding and Support. The information booth offered a comprehensive display of Macao’s platform advantages to both domestic and international business entities.

Schedule and Registration Arrangements for MICE Events Organised or Participated in by IPIM

IPIM remains dedicated to co-ordinating the participation of Macao enterprises in prominent trade and economic exhibitions both domestically and internationally. This ongoing effort leads to robust support to local businesses, enabling them to broaden their market reach and engage with valuable business opportunities. Companies interested in taking part in such events can visit the dedicated page on IPIM’s official website (https://www.ipim.gov.mo/) to view the 2026 schedule of trade and economic exhibitions and events and the registration arrangements.