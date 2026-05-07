Some green areas in Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park to be optimised for creation of butterfly-friendly garden and ecological environment

MACAU, May 7 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continuously enhances the scenery in parks and creates leisure areas with natural ecological environments. After the opening of Macao’s first butterfly-friendly garden in Seac Pai Van Park in March, IAM will launch optimisation works in some green areas in Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park. The works are to be carried out in stages from this Thursday (7 May) onwards. Through planting diversified plants that attract butterflies and optimising the ecological environment to create a natural corridor suitable for butterflies to rest, forage and breed, a butterfly-friendly garden will be created. The optimisation works are expected to be completed in July.

Some green areas in Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park have been planted a long time ago. The monotony of plant species and growth deterioration in these areas are not conducive to the development of biodiversity. To improve the current situation and optimise the scenery, IAM plans to add a “butterfly-friendly garden” in the park based on the concept of prioritising ecology and sustainability. Multiple species of nectar and host plants, such as Lagerstroemia indica, Odontonema strictum, Asclepias curassavica, Jasminum sambac, Plumbago auriculata and Tibouchina granulosa, are carefully selected and planted to attract butterflies to stay, so as to create a habitat suitable for butterflies to rest, forage and breed and a butterfly-friendly ecological environment. Meanwhile, during their leisure walk, the public can observe and appreciate butterflies flying and pollinating at a close distance, which can raise their awareness of conservation.

IAM reminds the public that the mentioned green areas will be partially enclosed and signs with information about the works will be installed during the optimisation work period. The public are advised to pay attention to the on-site instructions and safety when they enter the park. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused.