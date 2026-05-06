LaMoure Clerk of Court office closed Friday May 8th in the afternoon.

The LaMoure Clerk of Court office will be closed Friday May 8th in the afternoon. Please contact the Dickey County Clerk at 701-349-3249 Ext. 4 for assistance

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