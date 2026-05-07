P3 Partners with Inlogic to Bring New Android-powered Games to SPARQ OS In-Vehicle Infotainment Platform

New partnership between P3 and Inlogic means SPARQ OS in-car infotainment users can now access over 250 HTML5 Inlogic games in the SPARQ gamecenter

We're excited to partner with P3, and look forward to introducing Inlogic games to more consumers through the increasingly popular SPARQ OS platform, making road journeys more interesting and fun.”” — Jan Kalafut, CEO of Inlogic Games

STUTTGART, GERMANY, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 digital services , a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), announces a new partnership that brings an array of appealing games to its groundbreaking Android Automotive-powered infotainment solution SPARQ OS P3 has partnered with Slovakia-headquartered Inlogic Games , a development studio specializing in Android and HTML5 games for mobile phones and other devices. The company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, was established with the goal of creating high-quality mobile games with a focus on both gameplay and technical execution.Inlogic delivers an extensive portfolio of over 500 titles, including 250+ Android and 300+ HTML5 games, through a global distribution network reaching 150+ countries. Its engaging content is a key offering for customers of leading international telecom operators and entertainment platforms across five continents. Inlogic’s games selection includes classic HTML5 games that are both local and multiplayer, with the option for two or more car passengers to play on one screen.As a result of the new collaboration, all SPARQ OS users can now access over 250 HTML5 Inlogic games in the SPARQ gamecenter, the rich gaming hub available out of the box on deployment of the SPARQ OS infotainment system.“We are so excited to be joining the SPARQ OS infotainment platform and working with one of the automotive industry’s true Android specialists, P3,” Jan Kalafut, CEO of Inlogic. “Drivers and passengers in cars equipped with P3’s pioneering infotainment platform already enjoy a massive range of operational, navigational and entertainment options. We look forward to introducing Inlogic games to more consumers through the increasingly popular SPARQ OS platform, and making their journeys more interesting and fun.”“We are extremely proud to welcome Inlogic Games to the SPARQ OS community,” said Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services. “Inlogic’s array of high quality HTML Android based games is a great enhancement to SPARQ OS, and delivers an extensive gaming variety that will entertain all a vehicle’s passengers.”P3’s cutting-edge solution, SPARQ OS is the rapidly developing IVI platform based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.By choosing SPARQ OS infotainment, OEMs gain the power to elevate the driving experience in terms of utility, safety and enjoyment. Meanwhile, vehicle manufacturers reap multiple operational benefits, cost efficiencies, and new monetization opportunities.About Inlogic Games LtdInlogic Software is a development studio specializing in Android and HTML5 games. Established in Slovakia in 2005, Inlogic Games has a global network reaching 150+ countries across five continents and cooperates with more than 200 companies. Customers of major operators such as Orange, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefonica O2, and Movistar, as well as users of platforms from well-known companies like Gameloft, Google, and Microsoft, enjoy Inlogic’s entertaining games – a strong reference confirming the company’s position on the mobile entertainment market. https://inlogic.sk/ About P3 digital servicesWith 30 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.

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