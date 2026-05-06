<span dir="ltr" lang="EN-US">President Lai meets Israeli cross-party parliamentary delegation</span>

TAIWAN, May 6 - On the afternoon of May 5, President Lai Ching-te met with a cross-party delegation from the Israeli Knesset (parliament). In remarks, President Lai thanked the Knesset for its firm support for Taiwan's international participation and noted that while Taiwan and Israel are geographically far apart, they share such values as freedom and democracy. The president expressed hope that through more frequent bilateral exchanges and cooperation in a more diverse range of areas, Taiwan and Israel can continue to deepen the partnership, jointly safeguard democratic values, and make greater contributions to the world and their respective regions.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

I want to thank former Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy and Israel-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group Chair Boaz Toporovsky for their long-time support of Taiwan. Last July, Chair Toporovsky initiated a joint cross-party statement by members of the Knesset backing Taiwan's international participation. Former Speaker Levy was the first to echo that statement. I thank both of you for your continued attention, support, and friendship toward Taiwan.

Taiwan and Israel are geographically far apart, yet we share such universal values as freedom and democracy. We also face complicated circumstances in our respective regions. Thus, as we witness the continued expansion of authoritarianism, we keenly understand that only by constantly enhancing our self-defense capabilities and societal resilience can we ensure peace and protect peoples' daily lives and democratic institutions.

As part of this process, we greatly value opportunities to learn from like-minded countries. Israel has accumulated abundant experience in such fields as civil mobilization, emergency response, and combat casualty care. And Israeli society has exhibited a spirit of solidarity and resilience. These are all things Taiwan should learn from. At the same time, we look forward to working with Israel and other friends and allies through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on such issues as digital development, countering cross-border crime, sustainable development, and medical resilience. Together, we can make even greater contributions to the global democratic community.

In addition, last year, Taiwan and Israel signed MOUs on intellectual property cooperation and the Patent Prosecution Highway. These will help strengthen the patent portfolios of businesses in both countries and integrate our respective technological advantages, advancing industrial development.

Israel is globally renowned as the “startup nation” thanks to its strengths in AI R&D and software, and Taiwan is actively promoting its 10 new AI infrastructure initiatives to gradually transform Taiwan into an AI island. I am confident that moving forward, Taiwan and Israel can work together to address the challenges of the AI era, jointly strengthen supply chain and economic resilience, and promote global prosperity and stability.

In closing, I once again thank the Israeli Knesset for its long-time support of Taiwan. I anticipate that through more frequent bilateral exchanges and cooperation in a more diverse range of areas, Taiwan and Israel can continue to deepen the partnership, jointly safeguard democratic values, and make greater contributions to the world and our regions.

Former Speaker Levy then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to receive the delegation and for the warm welcome and saying that it is an honor for them to be here. He noted that despite the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah, the delegation members felt it was very important to visit Taiwan. He also expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement would remain in effect until the delegation's return home.

Former Speaker Levy pointed out that this visit to Taiwan is intended to demonstrate the strong bond between the two nations. He mentioned that following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, Taiwan was among the first countries to stand behind and support Israel. Calling Taiwan a true friend of Israel, he expressed his gratitude for Taiwan's friendship and kindness over the years.

Former Speaker Levy noted that Taiwan and Israel are very similar, both being democratic, liberal countries. He said he looks forward to Taiwan and Israel working together to further deepen cooperation in fields such as the economy, technology – especially AI, and security. Delivering a message in his capacity as former speaker of the Knesset, he stated that Israel stands with Taiwan and expressed his hope that our friendship will only grow stronger.

Former Speaker Levy stated that while Israel needs peace, it must first ensure its security. Recalling that 15 years ago many Arab nations sought to push Israel out, he noted that in recent years Israel has signed the Abraham Accords with several Arab countries and expressed hope that more nations would join. Reflecting on the history of Israel's development, he emphasized the importance of their establishing a state and protecting their homeland. In closing, he once again expressed his hope that the relationship between Israel and Taiwan will deepen, growing ever stronger and more robust.

The delegation also included members of the Knesset Yonatan Mishraki and Ron Katz, and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Representative of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei Maya Yaron.

