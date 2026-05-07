Veterinary Parasiticides Market Size to Grow at 7.7% CAGR Through 2033 | Persistence Market Research

veterinary parasiticides market

The veterinary parasiticides market is growing globally, driven by rising pet ownership, livestock health needs, and innovations in parasite control.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary parasiticides market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.5 billion in 2026 and is expected to expand to US$ 19.4 billion by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of parasitic infestations in companion and livestock animals, increasing pet ownership worldwide, and heightened regulatory emphasis on food safety and zoonotic disease prevention. Technological advancements in drug delivery systems, innovative combination parasiticide products, and the availability of novel active pharmaceutical ingredients are transforming the competitive landscape and creating opportunities for sustained market expansion.

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Key Industry Highlights

North America is expected to dominate the market with a projected share of 38% in 2026, supported by high awareness of animal health and a well-established veterinary care system. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during 2026−2033, driven by rising pet adoption rates, increasing disposable income, and the expansion of the livestock sector. Ectoparasiticides are forecasted to command nearly 48% of the revenue share in 2026 due to their widespread application against fleas, ticks, and mites, while endectocides are expected to witness the fastest growth as they offer comprehensive internal and external parasite control in a single treatment. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America present opportunities through livestock modernization and urban pet adoption, supported by rising incomes.

Market Dynamics

The global rise in companion animal ownership is reshaping veterinary parasiticides demand. Pets are increasingly regarded as family members, driving consistent use of preventive treatments for fleas, ticks, and internal parasites. Owners are prioritizing prescription-grade and premium OTC parasiticides that ensure safety, prolonged protection, and minimal side effects. Innovative delivery formats such as flavored chewables, long-acting spot-ons, and combination treatments are improving compliance, simplifying dosing, and supporting higher price points. The market is transitioning from a volume-driven sector to a value-driven environment, where brand reputation, clinical efficacy, and product differentiation are central to growth.

The expanding global livestock population and demand for animal-derived proteins are also propelling market growth. Larger, more intensive farming operations require routine parasiticides to maintain herd health and productivity. Regulatory oversight from bodies such as the EU VMPR and FDA CVM ensures compliance with safety standards, residue limits, and responsible use practices, fostering innovation in targeted, safer antiparasitic solutions. Rising antiparasitic resistance poses a challenge, necessitating the development of novel actives and integrated parasite-management strategies to maintain treatment efficacy and prevent economic losses in livestock operations.

High product development costs and pricing pressures further shape market dynamics. The complex and capital-intensive process of bringing new parasiticides to market favors large, well-funded players while limiting the pipeline of innovative actives. Competition from generics and e-commerce-driven price pressures is increasing, particularly in emerging markets, reinforcing the need for differentiation between high-value, innovation-focused brands and low-cost alternatives.

Advancements in Biologics and Vaccines

The veterinary biologics segment, including anti-parasite vaccines, is gaining traction as a complementary solution to chemical parasiticides. Research on vaccines targeting Leishmania, heartworm, and tick-borne pathogens is progressing, supported by regulatory incentives and public-private collaborations. Biologics offer long-lasting protection, reduce reliance on repeated chemical treatments, and present sustainable parasite-control solutions. Regulatory frameworks in the U.S. and Europe support the development and commercialization of these products, providing a pathway for premium, innovation-driven offerings.

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Category-wise Analysis

Ectoparasiticides dominate the market with 48% of revenue in 2026, addressing external parasites like fleas, ticks, and mites. Spot-on treatments and oral chewables enhance compliance and reduce stress for animals. Endectocides, covering both internal and external parasites, are expected to grow rapidly, especially in large livestock herds requiring efficient dosing. Oral administration accounts for nearly 42% of the market, favored for mass treatment of cattle, swine, and poultry, while topical formulations are emerging as the fastest-growing segment due to ease of use in companion animals.

Regional Insights

North America leads the market due to high pet ownership, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and regulatory standards. Europe is a mature market driven by high awareness of animal health and strict food-safety regulations, while Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth due to increasing pet adoption, rising disposable incomes, and modernization of livestock practices. Regulatory enforcement in emerging markets is promoting the use of approved and registered parasiticides over informal treatments.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Endectocides

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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Competitive Landscape

The veterinary parasiticides market is moderately consolidated, with leading companies such as Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Virbac S.A., Vetoquinol S.A., and Dechra Pharmaceuticals controlling 60–65% of the market. Major players are focusing on R&D, innovative formulations, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Recent developments include the approval of BRAVECTO® QUANTUM by Health Canada, offering extended flea and tick protection for dogs. Other significant companies include Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Norbrook Laboratories, Huvepharma, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., and Bimeda Inc.

The global veterinary parasiticides market is evolving through innovation, regulatory compliance, and growing demand across companion and livestock segments, with significant opportunities for both established players and emerging entrants in high-growth regions.

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