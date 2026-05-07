ScolioLife CEO Dr. Kevin Lau Appointed United Nations Representative to ECOSOC

Appointed United Nations Representative to the AWWG at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Award-Winning ScolioLife® Clinic 2024 ScolioLife Team with Dr Kevin Lau

Dr. Lau now represents the AWWG at the UN — putting non-surgical scoliosis correction on the global health agenda.

Scoliosis is not a rare disease. It is a common condition that has been invisible in global health policy for too long. This appointment gives us a seat at the table where that changes.” — Dr. Kevin Lau, CEO & Founder, ScolioLife

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScolioLife , Asia's leading specialist chiropractic and physiotherapy clinic for non-surgical scoliosis correction, today announced that its CEO and Founder, Dr. Kevin Lau , has been formally appointed as a United Nations Representative to the Africana Women Working Group (AWWG) at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the calendar year 2026. The appointment, effective April 1 through December 31, 2026, positions ScolioLife at an international advocacy platform spanning over 190 member states — and marks a pivotal step in the clinic's mission to elevate spine health as a measurable public health issue.Access to the Highest Levels of Global Health DialogueAs an authorized UN Representative, Dr. Lau is now cleared to participate in a series of high-level UN processes on behalf of the AWWG ECOSOC NGO — including the ECOSOC Youth Forum, the Commission on the Status of Women, the Commission on Social Development, the Commission on Population and Development, and the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. He is further authorized to contribute to policy dialogues, statements, and reports, and to apply — through the ECOSOC NGO platform — to host parallel or side events at UN sessions.This access is not ceremonial. ECOSOC forums are where governments, civil society organizations, and health bodies shape the frameworks that influence national health policies, research funding priorities, and disability classification standards — the same frameworks that currently leave an estimated 80% of adolescent scoliosis cases worldwide undetected until they require surgery or lifelong bracing.Scoliosis: A Silent Epidemic Without a Global Health MandateScoliosis affects an estimated 2–3% of the global population — approximately 165 million people. In Asia, the condition disproportionately impacts adolescent girls during critical growth phases, with studies across Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia showing screening rates that fall well below World Health Organization benchmarks for early detection. Despite this scale, scoliosis has no dedicated global health resolution, no internationally standardized early screening protocol, and no entry in the UN Sustainable Development Goal health metrics.The human cost is compounded by economics. In Southeast Asia, surgical intervention for progressive scoliosis commonly costs between SGD 60,000 and SGD 120,000 — pricing it beyond reach for the majority of families in Malaysia and Indonesia. Non-surgical correction, when initiated early, can achieve clinically measurable curve reduction at a fraction of that cost. The evidence exists. What has been absent is a voice at the table where health policy is written."Scoliosis is not a rare disease. It is a common condition that has been invisible in global health policy for too long. This appointment gives us a seat at the table where that changes."— Dr. Kevin Lau, CEO & Founder, ScolioLifeWhat This Means for Patients in Singapore, Malaysia, and IndonesiaFor ScolioLife's patient communities across three clinic locations, this appointment carries concrete implications. Dr. Lau's participation in UN policy forums opens pathways to advocate for mandatory adolescent scoliosis screening in school health programs, inclusion of non-surgical scoliosis correction in national healthcare subsidy frameworks, and the formal recognition of the ScolioLifeMethod — a combination of the hyper-corrective ScolioAlignbrace and customized ScolioLifeMethod exercises — as an evidence-based clinical standard.In Indonesia, where the Surabaya clinic serves patients from across Java and Eastern Indonesia, the policy gap is particularly acute. There is currently no national scoliosis screening mandate for schools, and most rural families first encounter the diagnosis only after a curve has progressed beyond 40 degrees — the surgical threshold. Dr. Lau's voice at ECOSOC's Commission on Social Development will specifically address equity-of-access issues affecting healthcare delivery in lower-income populations across the ASEAN region.About Dr. Kevin LauDr. Kevin Lau is the founder and CEO of ScolioLifePte Ltd, a specialist chiropractic and physiotherapy clinic group operating in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Surabaya. He is the developer of the ScolioLifeMethod — a non-surgical scoliosis correction protocol combining structural bracing with individualized exercise therapy — and the author of multiple published works on scoliosis management. Dr. Lau holds clinical credentials in chiropractic and has dedicated over two decades to building a clinical and public education framework around non-surgical spine correction across Asia.His appointment to the AWWG at ECOSOC follows his recent appointment to the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council — recognizing a pattern of international engagement that places ScolioLife's clinical expertise at the intersection of healthcare, advocacy, and global development.About ScolioLifeScolioLifeis Asia's specialist chiropractic and physiotherapy clinic for non-surgical scoliosis correction, with clinics in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Surabaya. The clinic combines the hyper-corrective ScolioAlignbrace with the ScolioLifeMethod of exercises — customized routines tailored to each patient's exact curve — to achieve measurable, non-surgical spinal correction. ScolioLife serves patients across all age groups, from adolescents in early detection to adults seeking to avoid surgery and improve quality of life.About the Africana Women Working Group at the UN (AWWG) and ECOSOCThe Africana Women Working Group (AWWG) is a civil society organization holding ECOSOC consultative status at the United Nations. ECOSOC — the UN Economic and Social Council — is the principal body coordinating economic, social, and environmental work across the UN system, engaging over 2,900 registered NGOs. As an ECOSOC-accredited NGO, the AWWG can participate in ECOSOC sessions, submit statements, and host parallel events at key UN forums. Appointed representatives serve as the voice of the organization within the UN system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.