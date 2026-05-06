El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – May 6, 2026

May 6, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has no new road or construction impacts to announce this week.

DPW continues to advance multiple infrastructure and roadway improvement projects across the County.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes—including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or added night work—are shared as DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and will appear in the following week’s “Weekly Update”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed Wednesday, May 13.

For information about additional ongoing projects: