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El Paso County Offices and Affiliated Agencies Operating at Normal Hours on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

May 6, 2026El Paso County administrative, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will be open during normal business hours on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office and DMV’s will be closed, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, due to inclement weather. For Motor Vehicle Services visit a kiosk or go online to dmv.colorado.gov.

We would like to remind citizens to stay aware of developing weather and heed travel warnings. Please check the county website, or follow us on social media for any county updates.

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El Paso County Offices and Affiliated Agencies Operating at Normal Hours on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

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