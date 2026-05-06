El Paso County Recognized with Patriot Award for Support of Military Service Members

May 6, 2026 – El Paso County has been recognized with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a program of the U.S. Department of War, in recognition of the County’s critical role in maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of the National Guard and Reserve.

The Patriot Award honors employers who demonstrate outstanding support for service members through policies and practices that accommodate military commitments, including flexibility for training and deployments, as well as a supportive workplace environment.

“We are honored to receive the Patriot Award and to support the employees who serve our nation,” said Bret Waters, El Paso County Administrator. “We recognize the sacrifices that come with military service, and we are proud to stand behind our employees as they balance their responsibilities to El Paso County and to our country. Their dedication strengthens our team and reflects our county’s core values.”

El Paso County remains committed to fostering a workplace that values service, supports employees who serve in the military, and strengthens the connection between public service and community responsibility.

The award recognizes the County’s ongoing efforts to support employees professionally and personally, reinforcing a culture of respect, trustworthiness, and service. To learn more about career opportunities with El Paso County, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ElPasoCountyCo.

For more information about the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Patriot Award program, visit www.esgr.mil.