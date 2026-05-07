Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights Importance of Early Diagnosis and Advanced Treatment for Pediatric Brain Disorders

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla addressing delegates during his IONM expert presentation at SIONCON 2025, held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla delivering his keynote lecture on complication avoidance in deep-seated brain lesions at the 2nd NeuroBharat Conclave 2026, Varanasi. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the best neurosurgeon in India, delivers an insightful session on "Components of a Strong Brand" at NSI Private Practitioners Forum 2025, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. His talk emphasized the role of personal expertise, clinic ident The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights the Importance of Early Diagnosis and Advanced Treatment for Pediatric Brain Disorders

Modern pediatric neurosurgery has evolved swiftyly over the past decade, significantly improving the quality of life and neurological recovery. Epilepsy surgery is no longer considered a last resort” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights the Importance of Early Diagnosis and Advanced Treatment for Pediatric Brain DisordersPediatric brain disorders remain one of the most challenging areas in modern healthcare, affecting millions of children worldwide through conditions such as epilepsy, hydrocephalus, brain tumors, cerebral palsy, congenital brain malformations, and traumatic neurological injuries. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao’s International Institute of Neurosciences (formerly Dr. Rao’s Hospital), is raising awareness about the growing importance of early diagnosis, advanced pediatric neurosurgery , and multidisciplinary neurological care for children.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), neurological disorders are among the leading causes of disability in children globally. Experts emphasize that timely intervention during early developmental stages can dramatically improve long-term neurological, cognitive, and physical outcomes.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, internationally trained in pediatric neurosurgery and minimally invasive skull base surgery in the United States, explained that pediatric neurological disorders require highly specialized treatment approaches because children’s brains continue to develop throughout infancy and adolescence.“Children with neurological disorders deserve early, accurate diagnosis and access to advanced neurosurgical care,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. “Modern pediatric neurosurgery has evolved tremendously over the past decade. With minimally invasive techniques, neuroendoscopy, advanced neuroimaging, and multidisciplinary rehabilitation, many children can now achieve significantly improved quality of life and neurological recovery.”Dr. Rao’s International Institute of Neurosciences in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has emerged as one of the leading centers for brain, spine, and nerve care in India. The institute provides specialized treatment for pediatric brain and spine disorders using state-of-the-art technologies and evidence-based treatment protocols.Among the most commonly treated pediatric neurological conditions are hydrocephalus, pediatric epilepsy, brain tumors, Chiari malformations, spinal dysraphism, congenital anomalies, and cerebral palsy-related spasticity disorders.Hydrocephalus, a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulation in the brain, remains one of the most frequent pediatric neurosurgical emergencies. Advances such as Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy (ETV) and minimally invasive neuroendoscopic procedures have transformed outcomes for many children who previously required lifelong shunt dependency.Similarly, pediatric epilepsy surgery has become increasingly important for children with medically refractory seizures. Studies published through PubMed and leading neuroscience journals have demonstrated that carefully selected pediatric epilepsy patients can experience major improvements in seizure control, cognitive development, and social functioning after surgical intervention.“Epilepsy surgery is no longer considered a last resort,” Dr. Rao noted. “In selected cases, early surgical evaluation can significantly reduce the burden of seizures and improve a child’s developmental trajectory.”Brain tumors in children continue to represent another critical area of pediatric neurosurgery. Pediatric brain tumors differ biologically and clinically from adult tumors and require highly precise microsurgical planning. Modern neuronavigation systems, intraoperative neuro-monitoring, high-definition operating microscopes, and minimally invasive skull base approaches now enable safer and more effective tumor resections.Dr. Rao’s International Institute of Neurosciences also emphasizes multidisciplinary rehabilitation following surgery, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and neuropsychological support. This integrated approach helps children regain developmental milestones and improve long-term independence.The institute’s advanced neurological infrastructure includes high-end MRI imaging, neurocritical care services, neuroendoscopy, minimally invasive spine surgery technologies, intraoperative neuro-monitoring, and comprehensive pediatric neurology support.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla completed his MBBS from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, followed by neurosurgery specialization at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. He later pursued advanced fellowships and subspecialty training in the United States in pediatric neurosurgery, minimally invasive skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery.His extensive international training has enabled him to bring globally recognized neurosurgical standards and technologies to Andhra Pradesh, making advanced pediatric neurosurgical care more accessible to patients across South India.Healthcare experts increasingly stress that awareness among parents, pediatricians, and schools is essential for early recognition of neurological symptoms in children. Warning signs may include developmental delays, recurrent headaches, seizures, poor balance, difficulty walking, abnormal head growth, weakness, learning difficulties, and changes in vision or behavior.“Parents should never ignore persistent neurological symptoms in children,” Dr. Rao added. “Early consultation with experienced pediatric neurosurgeons and neurologists can make a life-changing difference.”Dr. Rao’s International Institute of Neurosciences continues to focus on innovation, patient-centered care, academic excellence, and advanced minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques aimed at improving outcomes for pediatric neurological patients.About Dr. Rao’s International Institute of NeurosciencesDr. Rao’s International Institute of Neurosciences (formerly Dr. Rao’s Hospital) is one of India’s advanced centers for neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, pediatric neurosciences, and minimally invasive brain and spine care. Founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the institute is based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and serves patients from across India and abroad with advanced neurological and neurosurgical treatments.Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s International Institute of Neurosciences12-19-67, Old Bank Road, KothapetOpposite Sravani HospitalGuntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 90100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mrpatiban LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib Source References:World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets PubMed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ National Institutes of Health (NIH): https://www.nih.gov/ Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.