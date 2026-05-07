upGrad Continues to Redefine Career-Led Online Higher Education for Over 10 Million Learners Worldwide

NOIDA, INDIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where career growth is directly linked to continuous learning, upGrad has emerged as one of South Asia’s most influential higher EdTech platforms, enabling professionals and students across the globe to access quality education without disrupting their careers. Founded in 2015, upGrad has built a robust digital ecosystem that bridges the widening gap between academic knowledge and evolving industry demands.Unlike conventional educational institutions, upGrad operates as a powerful online learning platform that collaborates with leading universities and global academic institutions to offer outcome-driven programs across AI, technology, management, data science, healthcare, law, marketing, and more. This unique partnership-led model has allowed learners to gain globally recognized credentials while benefiting from flexibility, mentorship, and career assistance.Today, with over 200+ specialized courses, 250+ industry experts, 500+ career mentors, and 300+ real-world problem-solving modules, upGrad is empowering more than 10 million learners across 100+ countries to become job-ready, future-ready, and globally competitive. Its learner-first approach continues to be guided by a clear vision - powering career success for every member of the global workforce as a trusted lifelong learning partner.The company was co-founded by renowned entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, along with Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli, with a mission to make professional education more accessible, outcome-oriented, and aligned with tomorrow’s workforce. Under their leadership, upGrad has consistently pushed innovation in digital learning and workforce transformation.Strengthening its leadership in the evolving AI-powered education landscape, upGrad recently became one of the first Indian skilling majors to integrate advanced generative AI capabilities across its curriculum, further enhancing immersive and practical learning outcomes for its users.As industries continue to transform at unprecedented speed, upGrad remains committed to building not just learners, but adaptable professionals equipped for the careers of the future.

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