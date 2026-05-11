Dr. Donna Marks Breaks the Silence on Mental Health Stigma During National Awareness Month

Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks says shame, guilt, and denial keep many suffering in silence, while asking for help is often the first step toward healing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As conversations surrounding mental health continue to grow during Mental Health Awareness Month this May, psychotherapist, addiction counselor, and author Dr. Donna Marks is speaking out about the stigma that still surrounds mental health and why more honest conversations are needed.

While awareness around mental health has grown in recent years, many people continue to suffer privately, avoiding help because of shame, guilt, fear, or denial. According to a 2025 Harris Poll conducted in partnership with the American Psychological Association, 84% of Americans believe mental illness still carries a stigma. Marks says those emotional barriers continue to prevent countless individuals from addressing issues such as anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, addiction, and emotional distress.

“So many people are living in silence because they are afraid of being judged,” says Marks. “There is still a great deal of shame attached to mental health struggles, and many people remain in denial because facing what keeps them stuck can feel overwhelming.”

Marks, who has spent decades helping individuals work through addiction, trauma, and emotional healing, says one of the most harmful misconceptions is the belief that asking for help is a sign of weakness.

“It is not easy to ask for help,” Marks explains. “For many people, it is one of the hardest things they will ever do. But speaking out and reaching for support is often the beginning of healing.”

Marks says many people feel they have to carry their struggles alone, often out of fear of how others may respond.

“People may feel afraid of how others will react,” says Marks. “But staying silent only deepens the pain. Healing begins when people feel safe enough to be honest about what they are going through.”

Marks also believes greater compassion and understanding are needed when discussing mental health, particularly as more people openly share their struggles online and in everyday life.

“We have to stop treating mental health challenges as something people should hide,” concludes Marks. “Everyone struggles at some point in life. There should never be shame in needing support, guidance, or professional help.”

“The first step is acknowledging that something is wrong,” Marks adds. “The next step is reaching out. That Moment of honesty can change everything. No one should have to suffer alone.”

About Dr. Donna Marks

Dr. Donna Marks is a licensed psychotherapist, addiction counselor, educator, speaker, and author based in Palm Beach with more than three decades of experience helping individuals navigate addiction recovery, trauma, emotional healing, and personal growth. Having worked with more than 6,000 clients throughout her career, Dr. Marks holds a Doctorate in Adult Education and is certified in addictions, Gestalt therapy, psychoanalysis, hypnosis, and sex therapy. She developed an award-winning addiction training program at Palm Beach Community College, co-owned an outpatient treatment center, and continues to consult with treatment facilities nationwide. Dr. Marks is the author of Exit the Maze, The Healing Moment, and Learn, Grow, Forgive.

To learn more about Marks and her work, visit Dr. Donna Marks ' official website https://drdonnamarks.com/

Dr. Donna Marks is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.