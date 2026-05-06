PUBLIC NOTICE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to C.R.S. 25-10-104, that the Archuleta County Board of Health will hold a public hearing on May 28, 2026, at 1:30 p.m., in the Commissioners Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to consider the following:

REVISION TO THE ON-SITE WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM REGULATIONS FOR THE ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The proposed Revision to the On-Site Wastewater Treatment System Regulations are available for review at the County Development Services Department at 1122 Highway 84, Pagosa Springs, CO during regular business hours. They can also be viewed online at https://www.archuletacounty.gov/county-government/development-services/water-quality-department.

Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Health, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.

Dated: April 29, 2026

/S/ Jessica Green, Water Quality Manager