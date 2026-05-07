Advanced Awareness Counseling LLC Launches Specialized Mental Health Practice in Sandy, Utah

Sandy-based practice provides evidence-based, culturally competent therapy tailored to the LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent, and alternative relationship communities.

The focus of the therapy process is to bring insight and clarity into your life, so that the issues you are facing are manageable in a consistent and positive way.” — The Clinical Director

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Awareness Counseling LLC has opened a specialized clinical practice dedicated to evidence-based, culturally competent mental health care with a strong focus on LGBTQIA+ and gender-affirming services.The practice addresses a growing need for therapy that honours the full complexity of clients’ identities, experiences, and relationships. Unlike general providers, Advanced Awareness Counseling LLC offers individualized treatment that combines clinical expertise with deep cultural understanding.Specialized Expertise in LGBTQIA+ and Gender-Affirming CareAt the core of the practice is comprehensive support for LGBTQIA+ individuals, transgender and gender-diverse people, and their families. Clinicians are trained in WPATH Standards of Care and provide gender-affirming therapy alongside broader LGBTQ+ mental health services. The practice also welcomes clients in polyamorous, ethically non-monogamous (ENM), kink-aware, and alternative relationship structures.Wide Range of Mental Health ServicesAdvanced Awareness Counseling LLC treats a full spectrum of concerns, including:• Anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and complex trauma• OCD, ADHD, AuDHD, personality disorders, and neurodiversity support• Disordered eating, body image, grief, loss, and suicidality• Faith transitions (including specialized LDS-informed care), religious trauma, and political distressThe team uses evidence-based modalities tailored to each client, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), EMDR for trauma, play therapy, sand tray therapy, mindfulness approaches, and Gottman-informed couples and relationship therapy that supports non-traditional dynamics. Services are available for individuals, couples, families, children, adolescents, and adults.Clinician Background and ApproachMany clinicians identify within the LGBTQ+ community or have extensive experience in affirming advocacy. This lived experience, paired with strong clinical training, creates an environment of safety and understanding.Advanced Awareness Counseling LLC is located at 47 W 9000 S, Suite 1, Sandy, UT 84070. To learn more about their therapeutic approach and specialized mental health services, you can view their Psychology Today Profile. About Advanced Awareness Counseling LLCAdvanced Awareness Counseling LLC is a specialized mental health practice in Sandy, Utah, committed to authentic, evidence-based care that respects each client’s unique identity and life experiences. The practice serves the greater Salt Lake City area with a focus on LGBTQIA+, gender-affirming, and culturally attuned therapy.

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