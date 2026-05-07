Dr. Mouaz Al-Mallah Will Present Mario Verani Memorial Lecture at ASNC2026 in Las Vegas

Mouaz H. Al-Mallah, MD, MSc, MASNC, 2026 Mario Verani Memorial Lecturer American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC)

Lecture Will Highlight Expanding Roles of Nuclear Cardiology in the Era of Multimodality Imaging

Nuclear cardiology is not only highly relevant – it is indispensable for many patient populations and in some, the only viable imaging option.” — Mouaz H. Al-Mallah, MD, MSc, MASNC

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mouaz H. Al-Mallah, MD, MSc, MASNC, will present the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture at the 2026 American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) Annual Scientific Session and Exhibition. His address will examine the evolving and essential role of nuclear cardiology in today’s increasingly multimodality-focused cardiovascular imaging landscape.

Dr. Al-Mallah’s lecture, titled “From Perfusion to Precision: Charting the Future of Nuclear Cardiology in a Multimodality World,” will underscore the field’s continued strength, clinical relevance and expanding capabilities. Drawing on the latest data, he will highlight the value of nuclear cardiology as one of the most widely utilized noninvasive cardiac imaging modalities, and he will emphasize the robust evidence base supporting its use across a broad range of clinical indications. Dr. Al-Mallah will also highlight emerging technologies, including novel PET and SPECT radiotracers, and the growing role of artificial intelligence for optimizing test selection and image interpretation.

The lecture will also address challenges facing the field, particularly related to access and delivery of care. Dr. Al-Mallah will present a roadmap for the next decade, focused on expanding access to advanced imaging, reducing geographic disparities in care, and training the next generation of cardiovascular imagers. He will also call on the nuclear cardiology community to continue raising standards for quality in imaging.

“Nuclear cardiology is not only highly relevant – it is indispensable for many patient populations and in some, the only viable imaging option,” Dr. Al-Mallah says. “At the same time, the field is experiencing significant growth, with expanding indications, new radiopharmaceuticals, increasing adoption of cardiac PET, and exciting innovations on the horizon.”

Dr. Al-Mallah is director of the Cardiovascular PET Program and associate director of the Mario Verani Nuclear Cardiology Laboratory at the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, Texas. Since establishing the PET program in 2020, Dr. Al-Mallah has advanced the use of digital PET imaging and new radiotracers for evaluating myocardial perfusion and blood flow, viability, and inflammatory and infectious cardiovascular conditions.

Dr. Al-Mallah is also the Beverly B. and Daniel C. Arnold Distinguished Chair and Professor of Cardiology at the Houston Methodist Academic Institute and a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. He received the Best Teacher Award from the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in 2019 and 2020 as well as the Hermann Blumgart Award and the Outstanding Educator Award from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. He serves as deputy editor of JACC: Advances, senior associate editor of the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology, and associate editor of the European Heart Journal.

He has authored or coauthored more than 600 articles and book chapters, with a focus on the prognostic value of nuclear cardiology techniques and their impact on risk prediction, patient management, and clinical outcomes. His work spans nuclear cardiology, cardiac PET, cardiac CT, and coronary artery calcium scoring as well as cardiac MRI.

Dr. Al-Mallah served as president of ASNC in 2023, during which time he encouraged the nuclear cardiology community to embrace the significant innovations that are transforming the field. “Advances in nuclear cardiology have enabled us to see more,” he says. “As we see more, we will understand more, and we will be able to better serve patients.”

About ASNC2026 and the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture

Selection as a Mario Verani Memorial Lecturer is one of the highest honors bestowed by ASNC. The award recognizes qualities exemplified by the late Dr. Mario S. Verani, a founding member of ASNC known for his seminal contributions to nuclear cardiology, excellence in teaching and clinical care, and deep commitment to patients.

The ASNC2026 Main Program will convene Sept. 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr. Al-Mallah will present the Mario Verani Memorial Lecture during the Opening Plenary Session on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 AM (Pacific Time). Attendees may choose in-person or virtual registration.

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About ASNC, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology is the international home for nuclear cardiology and the largest professional society devoted exclusively to the field. ASNC’s membership includes more than 5,900 nuclear cardiology professionals from around the world. Founded in 1993, ASNC’s mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy, and research. ASNC’s official publication is the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. Learn more at http://www.asnc.org.

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