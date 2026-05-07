MyCommunityToday Introduces AI-Driven Deals Feature Powered by Deal Chief to Help Users Discover the Best Local Offers

With Deal Chief integrated into the Deals feature, users can more easily find offers that match their interests and location, helping them access better options while supporting local businesses.” — Dr. Sai Agahi, Co-founder and CEO of MyCommunityToday

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday announced the availability of its Deals feature, an AI-supported, location-based offering designed to connect users with relevant discounts, promotions, and offers from nearby businesses. The feature is powered by the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, Deal Chief , which is designed to help users identify and access the most relevant and high-value deals within their community.The Deals feature enables users to access curated offers across categories such as food, retail, services, health, and entertainment. Each deal includes structured details such as discount value, validity period, redemption method, and business information, allowing users to make informed decisions.According to MyCommunityToday, Deal Chief plays a central role in optimizing deal discovery by analyzing user location, preferences, and engagement patterns to surface offers that are most relevant and potentially valuable.AI-Driven Deal Optimization to Identify the Best OffersDeal Chief supports the Deals feature by:-> Analyzing user behavior and engagement patterns-> Prioritizing high-value and relevant offers-> Highlighting trending and popular deals within the community-> Continuously refining recommendations to improve relevanceThis functionality is intended to help users navigate available offers more efficiently and identify deals that align with their needs.Location-Based and Personalized OffersThe Deals feature uses location signals to prioritize nearby offers, ensuring users receive promotions relevant to their immediate community. Deals may include:-> Exclusive neighborhood-specific discounts-> Limited-time offers designed to encourage timely engagement-> Seasonal promotions aligned with local events and trends-> Trending deals gaining attention within the communityUser Experience and AccessibilityUsers can browse deals by category or explore trending offers within their area. The feature also includes a digital coupon wallet, allowing users to save, organize, and redeem deals within the app. Redemption supports both in-store and online usage.Business Tools and Performance TrackingFor businesses, the Deals feature provides tools to create and manage promotions in real time. Businesses can set usage limits, update offers, and track redemption activity and engagement through built-in analytics.MyCommunityToday stated that these capabilities support customer acquisition and retention within local communities.Integration Across the PlatformThe Deals feature is integrated within both the mobile and web applications of MyCommunityToday. Deal Chief supports personalization across the platform, ensuring consistent delivery of relevant deals across user touchpoints.Ongoing DevelopmentMyCommunityToday indicated that further enhancements to the Deals with AI capabilities are planned as part of ongoing platform development.About Deal ChiefDeal Chief is an AI engine developed by MyCommunityToday. It is designed to help users discover relevant and high-value deals by analyzing location, preferences, and engagement patterns.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunityToday is a community centered technology company offering an innovative appless app platform that connects users with local businesses services and neighborhood resources. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence custom digital solutions SEO optimization services and a community first philosophy MyCommunityToday empowers merchants with enterprise grade technology while providing users with a personalized and meaningful local digital experience.Media Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://gomycommunity.com

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