ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and 19 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education in support of a complaint against Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Rockville, Maryland, alleging that the district pushed students to “socially transition” without parental consent. The attorneys general also note how MCPS staff concealed those transitions from parents anytime they were deemed “insufficiently supportive.”

The America First Legal (AFL) Foundation submitted the initial complaint in April 2026. Now, 20 attorneys general are joining AFL in urging the Departments to investigate these allegations, including potential violations of parents' constitutional rights to free exercise of religion, free speech, and due process.

“Parents have a fundamental right to direct their child’s care, and we will fight to protect that right every time,” said Carr. “For any school to secretly ‘transition’ a student isn’t just unconstitutional, it’s unconscionable. The classroom must be preserved for education, not indoctrination.”

As outlined in the coalition’s letter to the Departments, MCPS’s secret transition policies:

Put students' health, safety and wellbeing at risk;

Infringe upon parents' and students' First Amendment Rights to practice their religion;

Violate parents' fundamental rights to raise their children; and

Deprive parents of procedural due process.

Along with requesting an investigation, the attorneys general also urge the Departments to consider issuing joint guidance to school districts nationwide making clear that policies that systematically exclude parents from knowledge of their child's “social gender transition” may violate federal law – including parents' constitutional rights.

Carr is joined in sending this West Virginia-led letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

Find a copy of the letter here (PDF, 555.59 KB) .